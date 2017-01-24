Chino Hills (Calif.), Imhotep (Pa.) rise in Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings

Chino Hills (Calif.) has moved up one spot to No. 2 in the Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings.

The Huskies, winners of 55 consecutive games, were No. 3 last week behind No. 1 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) and La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.).

La Lumiere slides down a spot to No. 3 this week, followed by No 4 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) and No. 5 Nathan Hale (Seattle).

Materi Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) is up one spot to No. 6, with Champlin Park (Minn.), Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), Memphis East (Tenn.) and Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) rounding out the top 10. Imhotep was No. 11 last week.

Klein Forest (Houston) begins the second 10, followed by Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.), Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.).

Jonesboro (Ark.) is No. 16, with Maple Grove (Minn.), Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) and The Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.) finishing up the Top 20.

The final five are Rock Creek Christian (Upper Marlboro, Md.), DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.), Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Grand Rapids Christian (Mich.) and Newton (Covington, Ga.).