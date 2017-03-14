Chino Hills (Calif.) up to No. 2 in latest Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings

Sierra Canyon’s loss to St. Augustine in the California Open Division playoffs has shuffled the top 10 in the Super 25 Computer rankings for boys basketball.

With the loss Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) moves down from No. 2 to No. 8.

Nathan Hale (Seattle), which completed its perfect season with a Washington state title, remains No. 1.

Chino Hills (Calif.) moves up to No. 2, Champlin Park (Minn.) to No. 3, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) to No. 4 and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) to No. 5.

Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.), which faces Chino Hills on Tuesday night, moved up to No. 6 and continues its rise. The team has moved up in each of the last four weeks during its postseason surge and winning the Southern Section Open Division title.

Montverde Academy (Fla.) is No. 7, followed by Sierra Canyon, Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) and Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) to round out the top 10.

Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) starts the second 10, followed by La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), Memphis East (Tenn.), Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.) and Grand Rapids Christian (Mich.).

Apple Valley (Minn.) checks in at No. 16, followed by Damien (La Verne, Calif.), Klein Forest (Houston), Lakeville North (Minn.) and Evanston (Ill.).

The final five are Maple Grove (Minn.), Jonesboro (Ark.), Skyline (Dallas), Greensboro Day (N.C.) and Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.).