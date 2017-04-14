USA Today Sports

Calif. softball pitcher throws perfect game and hits for cycle

Chloe Romero had herself a game to remember Thursday for ACE Charter (Helendale, Calif.).

She threw a perfect game in the circle and hit for the cycle at the plate, according to the Victorville Daily Press.

Romero struck out 14 of the 15 outs recorded in a 12-0 victory against Academy for Academic Excellence (Victorville) in a game shortened to five innings by the mercy rule. The other out was a pop fly to her.

On the way to hitting for the cycle, she drove in five runs and scored three times.

