Chop-Up: Kandi Burruss sits on the random/hot seat

The first thing you should know about Kandi Burruss, the sultry songstress that makes up 1/4 of the super group Xscape and 1/6 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast, is the thing that you may find the most surprising and, well, downright hard to believe.

In the unfortunate event of a zombie apocalypse a la “The Walking Dead,” Burruss is the person you’d want to know.

Yep, that Kandi Burruss; the one who totally nails that high note in Xscape’s legendary hit “Understanding.”

That’s her.

“I’ve got good aim,” Burruss said with a laugh. “I tell people all the time, ‘Come to my house if it goes down because I have generators!”

We caught up with the mogul to chop-it-up about everything from this season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” to her new tour with Xscape to under which circumstance she’d want to be known as Suzanne.

Jason Jordan: We’re a sports entity first, so I always like to gauge the sports backgrounds and experiences of all of my guests on the Celeb Chop-Up; I’m curious did you try any sports growing up?

Kandi Burruss: None at all. I support all of the Atlanta pro teams though. I’m a season ticket holder with the Falcons and the Hawks.

JJ: Thoughts on the Hawks this season?

KB: Well, I’m very disappointed. The new ownership has been doing everything as far as stepping up the venue and do things that make the ticket holders happy except for making the team better.

JJ: Fair point.

KB: I’m still gonna support them this year though!

JJ: That’s the spirit! OK, let’s take it random; what’s the first thing that pops into your head when approaching a yellow traffic light?

KB: Well, if it just turned yellow I’m still going, but if it’s been yellow for a little while I’m gonna stop.

JJ: Very responsible!What movie absolutely deserves another installment?

KB: Well, I’m a movie fanatic so let me think… OK, I’ll say “Get Out.” I’d love to see the second part of that.

JJ: Good call. I’m just curious, because you’re a writer, as to what would the storyline be?

KB: (Laughs) OK, so the thing is they actually already took his brain and he’s really a white man and his best friend didn’t know it. So the white man is in the black body and tricking other black people to come back with him so they can get got!

JJ: Wow! That’s interesting. Are you sure you didn’t write the screenplay and you’re putting this idea out there as a feeler?

KB: (Laughs) No, no I just love movies!

JJ: Gotcha. OK, what’s the most overused slang word or phrase out currently?

KB: Lit.

JJ: True lit is no longer lit. OK, President Obama’s Secret Service code name was Renegade, President Trump’s is Mogul; if you were President what would you pick your code name to be?

KB: (Laughs) HBIC! That be me!

JJ: I like it. OK, if you would 100 percent get away with it which crime would you commit?

KB: (Laughs) OK this would probably be overthinking it a bit, but I’d love to set the number for the Powerball where I’m the only winner and hundreds of millions of dollars go directly to me.

JJ: Who would win a “Real Housewives of Atlanta” UFC tournament?

KB: Uuuh, meeee! (Laughs)

JJ: I could see that! Do you own a pair of Big Baller Brand sneakers?

KB: I don’t.

JJ: Which competition-based reality show would you absolutely win?

KB: I’ll say “Dancing with the Stars,” even though I’m not that great a dancer.

JJ: Here’s the scenario: You tap a car in a parking lot and no one’s around, do you move to a different row or do you leave a note?

KB: Oh you move to a different row! (Laughs) I know it’s so terrible! You look around and make sure no one saw and move the car.

JJ: What was your worst childhood punishment?

KB: (Laughs) Oh I was always on punishment for something! Not being able to talk on the phone or watch TV or something like that.

JJ: OK, unfortunately, you’ve found yourself in the Witness Protection Program, what’s your new name going to be?

KB: (Laughs) Rebel!

JJ: Ooook, well, Kandi, let me help you so the mob doesn’t find you in this rural town you’ve been relocated to; the goal is to remain off the radar.

KB: (Laughs) Ooh you’re right, they’re gonna find me! I’ll go with Suzanne!

JJ: Suzanne is gonna live longer than Rebel that’s for sure. OK, what random fact can you tell me right now?

KB: (Laughs) Pigs have an hour-long orgasm.

JJ: Definitely constitutes a random fact. On “The Walking Dead” you have to be the ultimate survivor to live; which Xscape member would have the best chance in that world?

KB: Oh definitely me. I watch the show and I know what to do not to get killed.

JJ: That’s important!

KB: (Laughs) You know what’s funny is when I’m out sometimes I randomly think “What would I do right now if the world ended and everybody became zombies?” I always tell people to come to my house if it goes down because I have generators!

JJ: I’m the exact same way. I always eye the medicine aisle and think about stocking up on that stuff first in the event of a zombie apocalypse.

KB: (Laughs) Yes and canned goods!

JJ: Yes! OK, if you could go back and get the truth about one past mystery which would you choose?

KB: I’d want to know the whole truth behind the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and JFK. Everyone always has these conspiracy theories and I’d want to know the real truth.

JJ: Good one. OK, let’s talk about your shows because you’re on everything. Truth moment, I actually do watch both “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and the “Xscape: Still Kickin’ It” docuseries. First question: Is my man card safe?

KB: (Laughs) Absolutely! Men watch the show! I don’t know why people try to pretend that men don’t watch. Most of them say their lady makes them watch, but they love it all on their own.

JJ: OK, I feel better. What can we expect this season from Real Housewives?

KB: More drama.

JJ: More than last season?

KB: Oh no, I feel like what happened last season should never happen again. They just went left and that should never reoccur. This season, praise the Lord, I’m not really in the drama as much. There’s a lot going on between Nene and Kim Zolciak, Kenya and Kim Zolciak and Porsha and everybody… It’s gonna be a really good season to watch.

JJ: OK talk about the Xscape docuseries and just being back on tour; how’s that?

KB: Well, right now we’re on tour and we’re making it! It’s going great. On the show I think people don’t really get why I felt the way I felt. Our group had not been around each other, period, for 18 years. We rehearsed together for one week and then started taping the show. You can’t expect someone who’s been living their own life and making their own decisions for 18 years to all of a sudden just allow other people to make decisions for their life. You’re used to being your own boss and now you have to go along with the group. I love my group for sure, but we had a struggle period growing up and it didn’t end well. You still have to work through some of the unresolved issues as well as new business decisions. It’s coming together though, especially with the tour! We have so many fans showing us love and the tickets are selling like crazy! It’s definitely a show that the fans will enjoy.

JJ: Awesome. Well we’ll be watching!

KB: OK thanks Jason, this was fun!

