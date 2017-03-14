Chop-Up: Omarion sits on the random/hot seat

As one of the talented dancers in the industry, it’s not a hard sell to envision R&B crooner Omarion as a solid basketball player.

Still, an Allen Iverson-inspired, ankle-breaking, look-away pass throwing, jump shop draining blacktop beast?

C’mon!

We caught up with Omarion to chop-it-up about everything from his hoops skills to his new album Reasons to what crime he’d commit if he’d 100 percent get away with it.

Jason Jordan: I always like to gauge the sports backgrounds and experiences of all of my guests on the Celeb Chop-Up; what sports did you play coming up?

Omarion: Well, I was really into everything, but I really liked basketball the most. My mom let me play football in the yard, but she never let me play with the pads and everything like that. Plus, basketball had that swag too; that was more my thing. I do my thing on the court.

JJ: In hoops everyone has a shining moment at some point; tell me about yours?

O: There was a celebrity game a few years back where I was really doing my thing. I’m talking Magic behind-the-back, looking over there and passing over here, threes… I was just that dude that day. I don’t claim to be the illest but I’ve got skills. I’m super-athletic. Plus, we won that game too! I was doing it that game.

JJ: OK! What player does your game most resemble?

O: Well, everyone looked up to Michael Jordan and I did as well; just his swag and all that, but the player that I most looked up to was Iverson and later in life it was Kobe. Those were my guys.

JJ: Gotcha. Let’s take it random; which fast food restaurant has the best burgers?

O: Well, it’s been a minute since I’ve had fast food, but I’m gonna go with a sandwich and say the spicy chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A. That thing is pretty serious!

JJ: Cosign! In the epic game of Paper, Rock, Scissors which object do you find that you get the most wins with?

O: (Laughs) The rock!

JJ: When you see a yellow traffic light what’s the first thing that pops into your head?

O: Speed up!

JJ: What was your worst pre-fame job?

O: I didn’t really have bad jobs. My mom used to work in a hair salon in Hollywood and I used to sweep up the shop to get a couple dollars. I loved doing that!

JJ: What movie absolutely deserves another installment?

O: I would love to see another Matrix movie! That would be nice with some new characters. Maybe the new Neo!

JJ: Starring Omarion of course!

O: (Laughs) You dig!

JJ: President Obama’s Secret Service code name was Renegade, President Trump’s is Mogul; if you were President what would you pick your code name to be?

O: My name would probably be Hotep. I can’t get into the meaning because it would take a while, but it’s an ancient word and there’s a lot of history behind it. Look it up when you get a chance!

JJ: I see you went deep there! OK, if you would 100 percent get away with it which crime would you commit?

O: (Laughs) Ooh, I’ve gotta be careful with this question because the first thing that came to my mind was not good! OK, I’d probably do something along the lines of Robin Hood; stealing from the rich to give to the poor. I’d go that route!

JJ: What competition based reality show would you absolutely win?

O: American Ninja Warrior! I’d win that for sure.

JJ: OK, you tap a car in a parking lot and no one’s around, do you move to a different row or do you leave a note?

O: (Laughs) Well, if there’s real damage you’ve gotta leave that note. You don’t want the karmic effect to hit you. You say something like, “Hey, I hit your car, I can’t really pay for it right now, but at least I told you about it!”

JJ: (Laughs) By far the best answer I’ve gotten on that question yet.

O: (Laughs) There you go!

JJ: What sitcom intro song do you know every word to?

O: Of course Fresh Prince! Iiiiiin, West Philadelphia born and raised on the playground is where I spent most of my days!

JJ: Unfortunately, you’ve found yourself in the Witness Protection Program, what’s your new name going to be?

O: (Laughs) My name would be Brad Pitt.

JJ: OK now Omarion, I don’t want you to get wacked so I’ve gotta tell you that choice isn’t the most low key. Just saying!

O: (Laughs) Yeah, that’s true! OK so maybe something simpler like Kevin Ross. That’s better.

JJ: Yes, Kevin Ross is going to live a long life! OK, what random fact can you reel off to me right now?

O: OK, this caters to the fellas; 9 times out of 10 if you meet a cute girl and you pick out something about her that’s obvious about her and you kinda downplay it that will start a conversation that will get you in the door. For example, if she’s got beautiful lips you’d say something like, “Your lips are so big, but, hey, they’re beautiful as well.” Make sure that timing is right though fellas. That’s a little game from O!

JJ: I actually think that would work. Blindfolded can you tell the difference between Pepsi and Coke?

O: (Laughs) Probably not.

JJ: If you could go back and get the truth about one past mystery which would you choose?

O: Great question! I would want to know about aliens and portals and things like that. If you’ve ever seen Interstellar it’s about the fifth dimension and I’d love to know how true some of those things are. It’s actually kinda scary if you really think about it.

JJ: Definitely. OK, we’ve got your new album Reasons coming soon; talk about everything you’ve got going on that fans can look forward to.

O: Well, first thanks for the fun man! This was hilarious. I’m very excited about my fifth installment. It’s coming out at the end of April or May. The reason why I’m so excited about this album is because it’s sort of a reintroduction. Being a child prodigy, starting young and growing up in front of people is difficult. After having kids and living life it has an interesting way of introducing new things to you and deeper emotions. I feel that I’ve finally reached the level of fully understanding my true power in music and that there have been reasons for all of my experiences. The music feels good, it’s positive, it’s energetic and I’m excited about it. We shot the first two videos in South Africa, which is a place a lot of people have never seen. Reasons is really about the struggle between life and happiness. Distance is the first single, it’s rhythmic so it’s gonna make you want to dance. This will be a visual album so you can expect nothing but great visuals. Also, deeper meanings, history and tools to help you look within. I’ve really found myself! It’s good vibes!

