Miami signee Chris Lykes breaks Gonzaga's career scoring record

Chris Lykes hit a high-arcing three-pointer from the top of the right key early in the second quarter Thursday night to break the 37-year-old career scoring record at No. 25 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.).

A Miami signee, Lykes finished with 23 points in an 82-75 loss to DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.), and now has 2,085 points, eclipsing the old mark of 2,069 points, set from 1976-80 by Tom Sluby, who played four seasons at Notre Dame from 1980-84 and for one season with the Dallas Mavericks.

Thanks to my teammates, coaching staff, and family, I have become Gonzaga's All-Time Leading Scorer🙏🏾 but not finished! 🏆 #GlorytoGod pic.twitter.com/LgY9UXykIB — Chris💸Lykes (@IAm_Lykesdat) February 17, 2017

Lykes a Miami signee, has been a team leader for the Eagles since he broke into the lineup as a freshman despite being only 5-8. He was the Gatorade Washington, D.C., Player of the Year and the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Player of the Year last season.

“He also leads us in assists and does a little bit of everything,” Gonzaga coach Steve Turner said.

Turner said it’s hard to compare Lykes to some of his other great players.

“In terms of the chip on his shoulder, he reminds me of Kris Jenkins (last season’s NCAA championship game hero at Villanova), but he was a completely different player,” Turner said.