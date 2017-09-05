Christian Brothers (St. Louis), Pennington (N.J.) jump to top of Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings

USA Today Sports

Photo: Jim Inverson

Christian Brothers College (St. Louis) has jumped to the top of the USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Fall Boys Soccer Rankings.

The Cadets have won five in a row to open the season.

MORE: See the full Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings

The preseason No. 1 team, last year’s Super 25 champion St. Ignatius (Cleveland), fell from the rankings after its 61-match unbeaten streak was snapped by St. Xavier (Cincinnati).

Pennington (N.J.), led by American Family Insurance ALL-USA preseason selection Ibrahima Diop, is up to No. 2 in the rankings. The Red Raiders open play later this week.

In all, eight teams who were unranked in the preseason have made their way into the poll.

