Christian Brothers (St. Louis), Pennington (N.J.) jump to top of Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings

Christian Brothers College (St. Louis) has jumped to the top of the USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Fall Boys Soccer Rankings.

The Cadets have won five in a row to open the season.

MORE: See the full Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings

The preseason No. 1 team, last year’s Super 25 champion St. Ignatius (Cleveland), fell from the rankings after its 61-match unbeaten streak was snapped by St. Xavier (Cincinnati).

Pennington (N.J.), led by American Family Insurance ALL-USA preseason selection Ibrahima Diop, is up to No. 2 in the rankings. The Red Raiders open play later this week.

In all, eight teams who were unranked in the preseason have made their way into the poll.