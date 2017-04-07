Tenacity helps Texas safety Christian Morgan get Opening Final invite

Christian Morgan, a safety from Porter (Texas), has big intentions when he went to The Opening Regional in Chicago last weekend.

He planned to put up at least a 140 on the Nike Football Rating, which combines 40 time, shuttle, vertical leap and a strength component. Instead, he posted a 144.0, the best in the nation thus far through eight stops. There are five more to come, including Sunday in Cleveland.

“I actually did expect to put up a big number at the camp,” he said. “I messaged The Opening and Brian Stumpf on Twitter and told them that I was going to put up a 140.

“I guess you can say that I called it,” he added with a laugh.

Those numbers and his performance in drills helped Morgan, who is 6-1 and 190 pounds, receive an invitation to The Opening Finals in Oregon in July. He previously attended two other Opening regional events before locking up the invite in Chicago.

“To get an Opening invite feels amazing,” he said. “I grew up watching The Opening on TV and it just feels good to know that one of my childhood dreams will become a reality in the summer.”

Despite being from Texas, Morgan took part in the Chicago regional. He was in the area for unofficial visits to Notre Dame and Northwestern.

“I’d already signed up for the camp just in case I wanted to go,” he said. “It turned out to be a good decision.”

He does not have an offer from Notre Dame among his 16 reported offers, although the visit made a big impression on him. He received offers from Baylor and UConn in the aftermath of his Opening Regional performance.

“Every camp or event I go to, I try to be a sponge and soak up as much knowledge as I can from all the coaches,” he said. “This will help me prepare mentally as well as physically for my senior season.”

Porter is coming off a 7-3 season after a 7-0 start. The team was eliminated by Port Arthur in the first postseason game.

“My goals for this fall are to be first team all-state and help my team win a state championship,” Morgan said.