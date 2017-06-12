Queen of the boards? Calif. player grabs 34 rebounds in showcase

Christina Narkizian did not play basketball until she got to high school, spending her freshman year learning basketball fundamentals and the rules of the game.

As a sophomore at Granada Hills Charter (Calif.), she mainly played after the games were decided on a team that went 24-6 as she continued to learn the game. Her athletic ability and balance were obvious, though, from years of dancing.

But consider this one step toward putting everyone on notice: In a War on the Floor Future Stars event this weekend, she had 17 points and 34 rebounds. Yes, 34 rebounds. The game was the college 40 minutes rather than the 32 in high school, but yeesh. The East team beat Narkizian’s West team 89-85.

“She is about 6-2 and has improved tremendously over the last year,” her high school coach Jared Honig told USA TODAY High School Sports. “She is doing very well finishing around the basket and is improving defensively every day.

“She is pretty mobile for a big post due to her dancing background. She is a great teammate and isn’t afraid to be vocal on the court. Her ability to catch and finish has really improved, as well.

“There are definitely times where her inexperience shows, but as she continue to play she will only get better. We are really looking forward to her contributions the next two seasons.”