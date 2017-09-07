Mich. soccer coach charged in student sexting case facing up to 20 years in prison

A Michigan soccer coach has been charged with numerous crimes after allegedly sending sexually explicit text messages to current and former high school students.

Christopher Mahla, 25, was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of accosting children for immoral purposes and two counts of using a computer to communicate with another to commit a crime, according to various reports.

The latter two charges are felonies, each carrying up to a 10-year prison sentence.

Mahla had been the junior-varsity coach at Roseville High School. The school district released a statement last week, when the accusations first surfaced, stating that Mahla was no longer an employee of the school.

“The coach is no longer working in any capacity or allowed on school premises, and was instructed to have no further contact with any students,” according to the school’s news release obtained by the Detroit Free Press.

WXYZ in Detroit reports that Mahla is engaged to be married and has a child. The news station also reports he sent out an apology last week that read, in part:

I’m not going to lie, I messed up and would like to send out apologies to those that were affected by this, including the school administration. According to reports, Mahla sent nude Snapchats to numerous students and asked that they reciprocate.

Roseville police say the sexting could have been going on for months.

“Due to the sensitive nature of this investigation and the ages of the victims the Roseville Police will not comment further on this matter until the conclusion of the investigation,” a statement from police reads, according to ClickOnDetroit.com. “It is possible that the suspect in this matter may have had contact with additional students other than those that have already stepped forward in this matter.”

Mahla was freed on $200,000 bond and is due back in court next week.