Christyn Williams Blog: Finding the silver lining, looking ahead, and more

Christyn Williams from Central Arkansas Christian (Little Rock, Ark.) is ranked as the No. 1 overall player in espnW’s Class of 2018 rankings. Williams is the lone high schooler to make the USA Basketball Women’s U19 team that played in the FIBA World Cup in Udine, Italy. Williams has agreed to keep an exclusive blog for USA TODAY Sports of her journey.

Team USA fell to Russia 86-82 in the gold medal game Sunday.

We’re definitely disappointed. We should have won that game. It’s for the best, though. A lot of us are going to take this loss and it’s going to help us in the long run. I got bronze last year; getting silver is not gold, but it’s better than bronze.

The experience will definitely help in the long run. We’re disappointed, but we’ll get over it. We had just a little time to build team chemistry, and we did good for the time we had. That’s something to be proud of.

Playing against college players, though, all week long, helps me a lot. It’s like no other. I’m getting a glimpse of what I’m going to have to go up against in the near future. I’m getting a preview, so that’s pretty cool, as a 17-year-old. It really helps me to go against them this year.

Some of the players on my team are players at my top six schools (Baylor, Connecticut, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas and UCLA). It helps me get a feel for the players at those schools, so that’s pretty cool. It definitely helps me as an individual player, offensively and defensively.

I’ve played a lot against girls older than me, but this was definitely a different experience that not a lot of players get to have.

As for my recruitment, I’ll be taking my official visits in the fall. It hasn’t been really stressful yet—I’m just chilling. Just taking it day-by-day, but I haven’t really been thinking much about schools since Team USA took up most of my summer. I’m trying to look at the players at these schools as people and friends, and that has been a mutual thing.