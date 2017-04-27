Christyn Williams, No. 2 player in 2018, has new goals as Nike EYBL opens

As the Girls Nike EYBL circuit begins this weekend, Christyn Williams has a new team and new goals.

Williams, a left-handed combo guard ranked as the No. 2 player in the espnW HoopGurlz rankings for 2018, has moved from Texas United to the Cy-Fair Shock.

Games begin Friday and continue through Sunday in Hampton, Va., for the 32-team EYBL. Indianapolis and Louisville will host games July 6-8 with the Nike Nationals to follow July 9-12.

“This is my last go around with AAU and I just want to have fun with my best friends,” said Williams, who averaged 26 points, nearly nine rebounds, two assists and two steals for North Little Rock (Ark.) this season and was named Gatorade Arkansas Player of the Year.

Williams, who played last summer for the U17 national team, has narrowed her list of 27 offers to a top five — although she can recite all 27 — Baylor, Tennessee, Notre Dame, UCLA and Connecticut.

Her goals for the summer circuit?

“I am trying to work on all aspects of my game because everyone know I can score,” she said. “I really want to be a leader on my team and really get my teammates involved in every way that I can.”

With the Shock, Williams joins a program that had three McDonald’s All-Americans — Chasity Patterson, Jade Williams and Deauzya Richards — and 2018 top 10 recruit Charli Collier listed on its roster last year. WNBA Most Valuable Player Nneka Ogwumike, from the Los Angeles Sparks, is a program alum as well.

As for the value of playing EYBL, Williams says, “I wouldn’t say you have to be on the EYBL circuit to make a name for yourself because I wasn’t when I got ranked. If you’re good they will come find you. But EYBL does have the best competition.”

Here is the schedule of games this weekend for the Girls EYBL stop in Hampton.