Christyn Williams, top player in class of 2018, signs with UConn

Christyn Williams, the No. 1 player in the class of 2018, announced Friday that she has signed with Connecticut.

The Central Arkansas Christian star discussed first meeting UConn coach Geno Auriemma in 2015,

“He said I had the potential to be legendary,” Williams said. “Obviously, Coach A knows what he’s doing. Look at everything they’ve done. I want to be a part of it, too. I want to be legendary one day.”

Connecticut has the nation’s top player in the country coming in for the second consecutive year, as Williams follows last year’s top player, Megan Walker.