Christyn Williams Blog: U19 exhibitions, touring Venice and social media

Christyn Williams from Central Arkansas Christian (Little Rock, Ark.) is ranked as the No. 1 overall player in espnW’s Class of 2018 rankings. Williams is the lone high schooler to make the USA Basketball Women’s U19 team that will play in the FIBA World Cup beginning July 22 in Udine, Italy. Williams has agreed to keep an exclusive blog for USA TODAY Sports of her journey. The team finished up training camp Friday and will head overseas for a three-game invitational, beginning Tuesday. Williams also is coming off a gold medal with the United States’ U18 3X3 team.

The exhibitions have been pretty good so for, and I think Thursday night against was a lot better than the exhibition games we played before. It’s going to be a fun tournament. I think everybody is excited to get the tournament going and we all want to see what the competition is going to be like.

I’ve been a little off with my shot and struggling a little bit so that’s been a humbling experience. I was better against France. There’s an adjustment period, figuring out what my role is. But I have no doubt that will be happen. That’s what exhibition games are for.

My eyes also are doing a lot better after getting an infection during training camp. I’m so glad I went to the eye doctor before we left Colorado. I would have been miserable.

After practice some days, we’ve gotten a little bit of time to walk around by the hotel. There’s a Foot Locker and an H&M.

Friday, though, we’ve been in Venice. It was fun. We went shopping. We got to ride in the boats in the canal and just hung out as a team. There were a lot of people out there.

My parents got here today for the tournament so that’s going to be fun. I also have unlimited data on phone so I can do pretty much everything I want on social media. I’ve been staying up on stuff back home.