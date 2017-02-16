CIML boys' basketball games for Friday, Feb. 17

Previewing Friday’s games around the CIML. All boys’ games are scheduled to start at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Mason City at Des Moines Roosevelt

An intriguing game between two 10-10 teams.

Johnston at Des Moines Hoover

Hoover’s defense has been filthy lately heading into a game against a Johnston team that’s shown the ability to score.

W.D.M. Valley at Des Moines East

Valley’s won seven in a row heading into its regular-season finale.

Ankeny at Dowling Catholic

Hawks are coming off a good win while Dowling’s coming off a frustrating loss.

Marshalltown at Des Moines North

Marshalltown got Monday off before facing a high-powered Polar Bear squad.

Ankeny Centennial at Des Moines Lincoln

Jaguars looking to snap a two-game skid against a struggling Lincoln team.

Ames at Fort Dodge

Curious as to how big the crowd is since the Dodger wrestlers are here in Des Moines.

Southeast Polk at Ottumwa

Ottumwa’s lost three straight. The Rams have lost four. Something has to give, right?

CIML STANDINGS (as of Feb. 16)

Central Conference

Waukee, 18-3 overall, 8-2 Central

Valley, 16-4, 8-2

Ames, 14-6, 7-3

Ankeny Centennial, 10-10, 3-7

Ankeny, 9-11, 3-7

Southeast Polk, 3-17, 1-9

Iowa Conference

Dowling Catholic, 15-5 overall, 9-1 Iowa

Johnston, 15-5, 8-2

Fort Dodge, 13-7, 6-4

Mason City, 10-10, 4-6

Urbandale, 7-13, 3-7

Marshalltown, 3-17, 0-10

Metro Conference

Hoover, 16-4 overall, 9-1 Metro

North, 15-5, 9-1

Roosevelt, 10-10, 6-4

East, 3-17, 3-7

Ottumwa, 5-15, 2-8

Lincoln, 1-19, 1-9