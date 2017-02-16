CIML boys' basketball games for Friday, Feb. 17

Previewing Friday’s games around the CIML. All boys’ games are scheduled to start at approximately 7:45 p.m.
Mason City at Des Moines Roosevelt
An intriguing game between two 10-10 teams.
Johnston at Des Moines Hoover
Hoover’s defense has been filthy lately heading into a game against a Johnston team that’s shown the ability to score.
W.D.M. Valley at Des Moines East
Valley’s won seven in a row heading into its regular-season finale.
Ankeny at Dowling Catholic
Hawks are coming off a good win while Dowling’s coming off a frustrating loss.
Marshalltown at Des Moines North
Marshalltown got Monday off before facing a high-powered Polar Bear squad.
Ankeny Centennial at Des Moines Lincoln
Jaguars looking to snap a two-game skid against a struggling Lincoln team.
Ames at Fort Dodge
Curious as to how big the crowd is since the Dodger wrestlers are here in Des Moines.
Southeast Polk at Ottumwa
Ottumwa’s lost three straight. The Rams have lost four. Something has to give, right?
CIML STANDINGS (as of Feb. 16)
Central Conference
Waukee, 18-3 overall, 8-2 Central
Valley, 16-4, 8-2
Ames, 14-6, 7-3
Ankeny Centennial, 10-10, 3-7
Ankeny, 9-11, 3-7
Southeast Polk, 3-17, 1-9
Iowa Conference
Dowling Catholic, 15-5 overall, 9-1 Iowa
Johnston, 15-5, 8-2
Fort Dodge, 13-7, 6-4
Mason City, 10-10, 4-6
Urbandale, 7-13, 3-7
Marshalltown, 3-17, 0-10
Metro Conference
Hoover, 16-4 overall, 9-1 Metro
North, 15-5, 9-1
Roosevelt, 10-10, 6-4
East, 3-17, 3-7
Ottumwa, 5-15, 2-8
Lincoln, 1-19, 1-9