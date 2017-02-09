CIML games for Friday, Feb. 10

Previewing Friday’s games around the CIML. All boys’ games are scheduled to start at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Fort Dodge at Johnston

Two surging teams clash in an attempt to keep pace with Dowling in the Iowa Conference.

Southeast Polk at Ames

A win for the Little Cyclones would be their third in four games.

Marshalltown at Dowling Catholic

Marshalltown snapped an eight-game skid with a win over Lincoln on Tuesday — a skid that began with a loss to Dowling on Jan. 13.

Des Moines North at Des Moines East

North has reeled off seven in a row. A win over East would be the Polar Bears’ third straight road win.

Des Moines Roosevelt at Des Moines Lincoln

A win over lowly Lincoln would help Roosevelt out of its current funk.

Ottumwa at Des Moines Hoover

Last time these two teams met, Hoover allowed 17 total points — including just six after halftime.

Valley, W.D.M. at Ankeny

The Tigers take a five-game winning streak on the road against an Ankeny team that’s won once in its last five games.

Ankeny Centennial at Waukee

Waukee might very well be one of the best teams in the state, but the Jaguars took the Warriors to the wire the last time they met.

Urbandale at Mason City

Two struggling teams in the Iowa Conference stumbling toward the finish line.

CIML STANDINGS (as of Feb. 9)

Central Conference

Waukee, 16-3 overall, 7-2 Central

Valley, 14-4, 7-2

Ames, 12-6, 6-3

Ankeny Centennial, 10-8, 3-6

Ankeny, 8-9, 3-6

Southeast Polk, 3-15, 1-8

Iowa Conference

Dowling Catholic, 14-4 overall, 8-1 Iowa

Johnston, 13-5, 7-2

Fort Dodge, 11-6, 6-3

Mason City, 10-8, 4-5

Urbandale, 6-12, 2-7

Marshalltown, 3-16, 0-9

Metro Conference

Hoover, 14-4 overall, 8-1 Metro

North, 13-5, 8-1

Roosevelt, 9-9, 5-4

East, 3-15, 3-6

Ottumwa, 5-13, 2-7

Lincoln, 1-17, 1-8