CIML games for Tuesday, Feb. 14

Previewing Tuesday’s games around the CIML. All boys’ games are scheduled to start at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Mason City at Valley, W.D.M.

Mason City’s lost five of seven. Valley’s won eight of nine.

Des Moines Hoover at Dowling Catholic

Two top five defenses with offenses that have shown the ability to score. Should be a close one.

Des Moines East at Ames

Final home game for Ames comes against a three-win East team.

Des Moines Lincoln at Ankeny

Lincoln still in search of that second victory against a hot-and-cold Ankeny team.

Des Moines Roosevelt at Fort Dodge

Arguably the most intriguing game in the league on Tuesday.

Ottumwa at Waukee

After nearly tripping up against Centennial on Friday, Waukee should be all serious against a struggling Ottumwa squad.

Des Moines North at Urbandale

Don’t look now, but the Polar Bears have won eight in a row, a winning streak that’s spanned an entire month.

Southeast Polk at Indianola

Remember when Indianola was in the CIML?

Johnston at Ankeny Centennial

Could compete with Roosevelt-Fort Dodge for most intriguing game in the league.

CIML STANDINGS (as of Feb. 13)

Central Conference

Waukee, 17-3 overall, 8-2 Central

Valley, 15-4, 8-2

Ames, 13-6, 7-3

Ankeny Centennial, 10-9, 3-7

Ankeny, 8-11, 3-7

Southeast Polk, 3-16, 1-9

Iowa Conference

Dowling Catholic, 15-4 overall, 9-1 Iowa

Johnston, 14-5, 8-2

Fort Dodge, 12-7, 6-4

Mason City, 10-9, 4-6

Urbandale, 7-12, 3-7

Marshalltown, 3-17, 0-10

Metro Conference

Hoover, 15-4 overall, 9-1 Metro

North, 14-5, 9-1

Roosevelt, 10-9, 6-4

East, 3-16, 3-7

Ottumwa, 5-14, 2-8

Lincoln, 1-18, 1-9