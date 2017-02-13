CIML games for Tuesday, Feb. 14

Previewing Tuesday’s games around the CIML. All boys’ games are scheduled to start at approximately 7:45 p.m.
Mason City at Valley, W.D.M.
Mason City’s lost five of seven. Valley’s won eight of nine.
Des Moines Hoover at Dowling Catholic
Two top five defenses with offenses that have shown the ability to score. Should be a close one.
Des Moines East at Ames
Final home game for Ames comes against a three-win East team.
Des Moines Lincoln at Ankeny
Lincoln still in search of that second victory against a hot-and-cold Ankeny team.
Des Moines Roosevelt at Fort Dodge
Arguably the most intriguing game in the league on Tuesday.
Ottumwa at Waukee
After nearly tripping up against Centennial on Friday, Waukee should be all serious against a struggling Ottumwa squad.
Des Moines North at Urbandale
Don’t look now, but the Polar Bears have won eight in a row, a winning streak that’s spanned an entire month.
Southeast Polk at Indianola
Remember when Indianola was in the CIML?
Johnston at Ankeny Centennial
Could compete with Roosevelt-Fort Dodge for most intriguing game in the league.
CIML STANDINGS (as of Feb. 13)
Central Conference
Waukee, 17-3 overall, 8-2 Central
Valley, 15-4, 8-2
Ames, 13-6, 7-3
Ankeny Centennial, 10-9, 3-7
Ankeny, 8-11, 3-7
Southeast Polk, 3-16, 1-9
Iowa Conference
Dowling Catholic, 15-4 overall, 9-1 Iowa
Johnston, 14-5, 8-2
Fort Dodge, 12-7, 6-4
Mason City, 10-9, 4-6
Urbandale, 7-12, 3-7
Marshalltown, 3-17, 0-10
Metro Conference
Hoover, 15-4 overall, 9-1 Metro
North, 14-5, 9-1
Roosevelt, 10-9, 6-4
East, 3-16, 3-7
Ottumwa, 5-14, 2-8
Lincoln, 1-18, 1-9