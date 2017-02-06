CIML games for Tuesday, Feb. 7

Previewing Tuesday’s games around the CIML. All boys’ games are scheduled to start at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Des Moines East at Johnston

Johnston is two victories away from sweeping all the city schools this season.

Des Moines North at Ames

North likes to run and score points. Can the Little Cyclones slow down the Polar Bears?

Des Moines Hoover at Waukee

The Huskies have won 12 in a row. Waukee has won five straight. Something has to give, right?

Des Moines Lincoln at Marshalltown

The Rails are in search of their second win this season; the Bobcats, their third.

Dowling Catholic, W.D.M. at Southeast Polk

The Maroons travel to Pleasant Hill before ending the season with three straight home games.

Urbandale at Valley, W.D.M.

Reeling Urbandale gets to play a surging Valley team on the road.

Des Moines Roosevelt at Ankeny

One of these two struggling teams will be back on the right track by game’s end Tuesday.

Fort Dodge at Ankeny Centennial

The Dodgers suddenly have momentum with five wins in their last six games. Expect lots of points here.

CIML STANDINGS (as of Feb. 6)

Central Conference

Waukee, 15-3 overall, 7-2 Central

Valley, 13-4, 7-2

Ames, 12-5, 6-3

Ankeny Centennial, 8-8, 3-6

Ankeny, 7-9, 3-6

Southeast Polk, 3-14, 1-8

Iowa Conference

Dowling Catholic, 13-4 overall, 8-1 Iowa

Johnston, 12-5, 7-2

Fort Dodge, 11-5, 6-3

Mason City, 10-7, 4-5

Urbandale, 6-11, 2-7

Marshalltown, 2-16, 0-9

Metro Conference

Hoover, 14-3 overall, 8-1 Metro

North, 12-5, 8-1

Roosevelt, 9-8, 5-4

East, 3-14, 3-6

Ottumwa, 5-12, 2-7

Lincoln, 1-16, 1-8