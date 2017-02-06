CIML games for Tuesday, Feb. 7

Previewing Tuesday’s games around the CIML. All boys’ games are scheduled to start at approximately 7:45 p.m.
Des Moines East at Johnston
Johnston is two victories away from sweeping all the city schools this season.
Des Moines North at Ames
North likes to run and score points. Can the Little Cyclones slow down the Polar Bears?
Des Moines Hoover at Waukee
The Huskies have won 12 in a row. Waukee has won five straight. Something has to give, right?
Des Moines Lincoln at Marshalltown
The Rails are in search of their second win this season; the Bobcats, their third.
Dowling Catholic, W.D.M. at Southeast Polk
The Maroons travel to Pleasant Hill before ending the season with three straight home games.
Urbandale at Valley, W.D.M.
Reeling Urbandale gets to play a surging Valley team on the road.
Des Moines Roosevelt at Ankeny
One of these two struggling teams will be back on the right track by game’s end Tuesday.
Fort Dodge at Ankeny Centennial
The Dodgers suddenly have momentum with five wins in their last six games. Expect lots of points here.
CIML STANDINGS (as of Feb. 6)
Central Conference
Waukee, 15-3 overall, 7-2 Central
Valley, 13-4, 7-2
Ames, 12-5, 6-3
Ankeny Centennial, 8-8, 3-6
Ankeny, 7-9, 3-6
Southeast Polk, 3-14, 1-8
Iowa Conference
Dowling Catholic, 13-4 overall, 8-1 Iowa
Johnston, 12-5, 7-2
Fort Dodge, 11-5, 6-3
Mason City, 10-7, 4-5
Urbandale, 6-11, 2-7
Marshalltown, 2-16, 0-9
Metro Conference
Hoover, 14-3 overall, 8-1 Metro
North, 12-5, 8-1
Roosevelt, 9-8, 5-4
East, 3-14, 3-6
Ottumwa, 5-12, 2-7
Lincoln, 1-16, 1-8