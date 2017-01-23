CIML games for Tuesday, Jan. 24

Previewing Tuesday’s games in the CIML. All girls’ games start at 6:15 p.m., followed by boys, unless otherwise noted.

Marshalltown at Valley, West Des Moines (boys’ game only; tipoff at 7:30 p.m.)

The struggling Bobcats visit the Tigers who are in the thick of the Central Conference race.

Des Moines Roosevelt at Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines

Competitive Roughriders look to bounce back against a Maroon team that’s won three-straight.

Des Moines Lincoln at Waukee

One-win Lincoln travels to play 11-win Warrior team.

Mason City at Ankeny Centennial

Exciting Mason City team heads to Centennial to play a Jaguar team that’s a tough out at home.

Johnston at Southeast Polk

The Rams snapped a six-game skid last Friday. Now they get a Johnston team is search of its 10th win.

Des Moines East at Ankeny

Ankeny hopes to snap a two-game losing streak against an East team that’s lost its last three.

Des Moines Hoover at Urbandale

No team in the CIML is hotter than the Huskies, who look to continue their winning ways against a struggling Urbandale team.

Washington at Ottumwa

Ottumwa takes a break from CIML competition for a night to host Washington at Evans Middle School.

CIML STANDINGS (as of Jan. 23)

Central Conference

Waukee, 11-3 overall, 5-2 Central

Valley, 10-4, 5-2

Ames, 9-4, 5-2

Ankeny, 6-6, 3-4

Ankeny Centennial, 6-7, 2-5

Southeast Polk, 2-10, 1-6

Iowa Conference

Dowling Catholic, 10-3 overall, 6-1 Iowa

Johnston, 9-4, 6-1

Fort Dodge, 8-4, 5-2

Mason City, 8-4, 3-4

Urbandale, 5-8, 1-6

Marshalltown, 2-12, 0-7

Metro Conference

Hoover, 10-3 overall, 6-1 Metro

North, 9-5, 6-1

Roosevelt, 8-5, 4-3

East, 3-10, 3-4

Ottumwa, 3-11, 1-5

Lincoln, 1-12, 1-6

