VIDEO: Florida player's helmet ripped off and he just keeps running to end zone

It took a week for this video to hit the Internet, but safe to say it will probably be the first ‘did you see’ that play to go viral for the 2017 high school football season.

Citrus (Inverness, Fla.) running back Rudolph Holton III had his helmet ripped off as he takes off and then continued to the end zone in the Hurricanes’ 27-26 kickoff classic victory on Aug. 18.

Holton told USA TODAY Sports on Saturday that he kept going because there was no whistle so he kept running. The play should have been ruled dead when he lost his helmet.

“They didn’t make the decision to call it back until I hit the end zone,” Holton said.

Contributing: Jeff Fisher, High School Football America