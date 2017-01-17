City boys tournament schedule, results

The boys City tournament continues tonight with games at four sites. Here’s a look at Monday’s results and the rest of the schedule for the week:

Monday’s games (seed in parentheses)

(8) Scecina 80, (17) Shortridge 40

(9) Cardinal Ritter 88, (16) Herron 54

(13) Arlington 75, (12) Covenant Christian 65, 2OT

(7) Broad Ripple 79, (18) Washington 52

(10) Heritage Christian 53, (15) Marshall 39

(14) Bishop Chatard 54, (11) Northwest 41

Today’s games, 7:30 p.m.

(9) Ritter (8-3) at (8) Scecina (10-5)

(13) Arlington (8-2) at (5) Howe (8-5)

(10) Heritage Christian (8-7) at (7) Broad Ripple (9-2)

(14) Bishop Chatard (1-12) at (6) Tech (3-6)

Thursday’s games, 7:30 p.m.

Ritter-Scecina winner at (1) Cathedral (8-5)

Arlington-Howe winner at (4) Tindley (11-3)

Heritage Christian-Broad Ripple winner at (2) Manual (10-1)

Chatard-Tech winner at (3) Crispus Attucks (9-3)

Saturday’s games

Semifinals at Tech, 6 and 8 p.m.

Monday

Championship at Tech, 7:30 p.m.

