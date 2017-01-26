City High athlete Nate Wieland lands Iowa offer

After his recruitment significantly picked up in recent weeks, City High’s Nate Wieland knew an Iowa offer could be coming shortly.

It did.

Wieland announced the news via Twitter on Thursday morning, giving the two-star athlete his first Power 5 offer. Wieland has been committed to Northern Illinois since June as a quarterback, but the Hawkeyes will likely look at the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder as a linebacker or potentially a safety.

Very blessed and honored to receive an offer from the University of Iowa #Swarm17🐤 https://t.co/T1gDvADSVe —

Nate Wieland (@NateWieland) January 26, 2017

“Rather than trying to evaluate him currently as a defensive player,” said Allen Trieu, Scout.com’s Midwest football recruiting manager, “you just look at his size and his toughness and his athleticism and some of the intangibles he brings to the table, and (it’s), ‘We’ll teach him the rest of it.’

“Because those schools have done it before. I think you feel comfortable that they’re seeing something that they can work with.”

A potential flip could be coming shortly. Wieland wasn’t shy Tuesday in saying that a Hawkeyes offer — even a late one — would make it a “tough” decision, adding that Iowa’s hometown affection has “got a huge effect” on his collegiate choice.

Wieland thrived this season in quarterbacking the Little Hawks to an 8-3 ledger with a quarterfinal appearance. He racked up 2,412 combined yards — 1,671 passing, 741 rushing — and 20 total touchdowns, delivering a solid bounce-back year after a severe leg injury wiped out most of his junior season.

He also saw minimal defensive snaps, racking up 7.5 tackles and two TFLs.

Dargan Southard covers preps, recruiting, Iowa and UNI athletics for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.