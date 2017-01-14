City tournament: Heritage wins 13th consecutive City title

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

What Heritage Christian does isn’t flashy. Eagles game film doesn’t make for stunning highlight reels. They don’t usually have any superstars. And if they do, they blend in with the other players on the floor.

On the surface, it might almost seem boring.

But what isn’t boring: consistent success. Thirteen consecutive city titles? That’s consistent success. That’s what Heritage accomplished with a 69-37 win against Cathedral on Friday night.

There were some questions about Heritage’s offense coming into the season after losing Tyasha Harris and her 23.5 points per game to South Carolina. But the Eagles are showing that anybody can score.

De’Shawna Harper had 24. Katlyn Gilbert and Hannah Williams had 15 each. Five other players scored field goals.

Combine that with solid defense — like holding the Irish scoreless in the second quarter and holding them to just three field goals in the first half — and wins start to pile up. The 3A No. 3 Eagles (15-3) have won six of seven.

“We don’t just depend on one person,” said Harper, who had 17 second-half points. “Everybody contributes.”

In an early-season loss to Carmel, Gilbert scored 34 of her team’s 58 points. Now, the load doesn’t fall solely on her shoulders.

“They can’t just stop one person,” she said. “If they shut me down or Harper down, the rest of the team can step up and score. We’ve grown to trust each other a lot more.”

Sense a theme yet? Here’s more:

“We all play for each other,” Williams said. “That’s what it’s all about. At the beginning of the season, we were a little worried. But in practice we worked on ball movement and working together. If we feed off each other, that’s what gets each other points.”

Heritage coach Rick Risinger emphasizes playing “Heritage Christian basketball,” where everybody contributes.

“Everybody’s part of the offense,” he said. “They all have different strengths and weaknesses, but I don’t want to have one or two players dominate. That makes us stronger when we have five players going.”

That was on full display Friday night. The result was a third consecutive city runner-up trophy for Cathedral (12-7).

“They’ve got some really good players and are well-coached,” Irish coach Ed Freije said. “They’re around for a while and a few more come each year. They’re used to success. It comes to them and they’ve earned it.”

Regardless of which players are on the roster, it seems like the Eagles always need a pair of scissors this time of year.

“Every time we win and cut down the net, it’s a sign of unity and our team coming together,” Gilbert said. “It’s great every time.”

Follow IndyStar reporter Matthew VanTryon on Twitter: @MVanTryon.

HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 69, CATHEDRAL 37

HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 15 13 20 21 — 69

CATHEDRAL 11 0 8 18 — 37

Heritage (15-3): De’Shawna Harper 10-18 1-1 24 Hannah Williams 5-6 4-5 15 Katlyn Gilbert 6-10 2-3 15 Reyna Williams 3-3 6 Hadassah Harris 0 3-6 3 Sydney Watkins 1-2 2 Kendall Clark 1-2 2 Shelby Case 1-1 2 Team totals: 27-47 9-14 69

Cathedral (12-7): Keya Patton 5-19 5-9 15 Justis Gordon 3-3 6 Mallory Whitsett 2-3 4 Blakley Marroquin 1-2 3 Molly Beatty 1-9 3 Maddy Lee 1-4 0-1 2 Kalyn Williams 0 2-2 2 Brooklin Alexander 0 2-4 2 Team totals: 13-47 9-16 3

3-point goals: Heritage 5 (Harper 3, Williams, Gilbert) Cathedral 2 (Beatty, Marroquin)