City tournament: Howe defats Tindley in City tournament

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Georgia}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}span.s2 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none; color: #0463c1}

Only twice in 30 years have crosstown schools Howe and Tindley faced one another on the basketball court, but coaches Mosi Barnes and Bob Wonnell have known each other much longer than that.

But each time Howe and Tindley have faced each other — including once last season at Howe — the Class 2A No. 8 Hornets (10-5) have prevailed after adding an 82-78 victory over the Class A No. 1 Tigers (11-4) in the City tournament quarterfinals Thursday night at Tindley.

The Hornets made 12-of-17 shots in the first quarter — including eight 3-pointers — to take a 35-25 lead. But the Hornets looked flat in the second quarter, shooting just 3-for-9 from the field as the Tigers clawed back to within 49-47 at halftime.

“We just knew it was a game of runs,” Howe coach Barnes said. “They would make theirs and we would make ours.”

Tindley junior Eric Hunter hoisted the Tigers behind his 19 first-half points after going 6-for-8 from the field and sinking all four of his free throws. He finished with a game-high 29 points and missed just five of his 14 shots.

While the Hornets emerged in the second half looking more in control, the Tigers kept the battle interesting down to the final minute when Joseph Johnson hit a 3-pointer — his only points of the second half — to make it a one-point game with 31.7 seconds left.

Tindley then fouled and got a perfect situation: Howe made just 1-of-2 free throws to keep it a one-possession game. The Tigers got the ball to Hunter, who went up high for a pass in the left corner. The ball slipped from his hands and into the arms of a Hornets player — effectively clinching the game for Howe.

“I don’t think we’ve hit our ceiling yet for toughness,” Barnes said.

Howe will face Cathedral (9-5) in the semifinals Saturday night at Tech.

Follow IndyStar reporter Jordan J. Wilson on Twitter: @Wilsonable07.

HOWE 82, TINDLEY 78

HOWE — 35 14 17 16 — 82

TINDLEY — 25 22 11 20 — 78

Howe — Joe Rush 2-4 0-0 6, Kycia Washington 6-14 5-9 21, Jermaine Couch 3-4 3-4 11, Jefty Sultzer 5-11 1-1 15, Tony Hopkins 6-8 2-3 14, Rashawn Rush 4-7 4-5 12, Brandon Bellamy 1-1 1-2 3.

Tindley — Joseph Johnson 3-7 2-4 9, Hunter White 4-12 7-13 16, K.J. Coleman 3-10 3-4 11, Tyler Young 1-3 0-0 2, Eric Hunter 9-14 6-6 29, Chris Murff 3-4 2-2 8, Sincere McMahon 1-1 0-0 3.