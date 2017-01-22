City tournament semifinal: Cathedral tops Howe

shares
share
tweet
sms
send
Cathedral High School senior Tra Landers (2) takes the ball to the basket for a layup after beating Thomas Carr Howe High School senior Jermaine Couch (3) on defense during the second half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament. Cathedral won 64-62.
Thomas Carr Howe High School sophomore Kycia Washington (2) drives the ball to the basket and into the Cathedral defense during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
Thomas Carr Howe High School junior Tony Hopkins (11) puts up a shot over the defense of Cathedral High School senior Danny Goggans (33) during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
Thomas Carr Howe High School sophomore Kycia Washington (2) finds a hole in the Cathedral defense en route to the basket during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
Thomas Carr Howe High School sophomore Kycia Washington (2) puts up a shot from behind the defense of Cathedral High School junior Jayden Edwards (5) during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
Thomas Carr Howe High School junior Tony Hopkins (11) drives the ball to the basket along the baseline as Cathedral High School senior Danny Goggans (33) rushes in to defend during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
Thomas Carr Howe High School sophomore Kycia Washington (2) grimaces as he's fouled by Cathedral High School junior Jarron Coleman (11), right and senior Austin Kendrick (22) during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
Cathedral High School head coach Jason Delaney works with the players during a break in the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament. Tonight was the first night Delaney coached in the Tech gymnasium since leaving his head coaching position at the school for Cathedral.
Thomas Carr Howe High School senior Rashawn Rush (10) puts up a shot around the defense of Cathedral High School sophomore Ross Welch (15) during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
Cathedral High School head coach Jason Delaney communicates with his players on the court during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament. Tonight was the first night Delaney coached in the Tech gymnasium since leaving his head coaching position at the school for Cathedral.
Thomas Carr Howe High School senior Rashawn Rush (10) puts up a shot as Cathedral High School senior Tra Landers (2) tries to block the effort from behind during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
Thomas Carr Howe High School sophomore Kycia Washington (2) takes the ball into the basket to score off a fast break during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
Cathedral High School senior Danny Goggans (33) and Thomas Carr Howe High School senior Tyler Pannell (23) battle for a rebound during the second half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament. Cathedral won 64-62.
Thomas Carr Howe High School junior Jefty Sultzer (5) and Cathedral High School senior Danny Goggans (33) battle for the loose ball during the second half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament. Cathedral won 64-62.
Cathedral High School senior Tra Landers (2) puts up a shot as he's surrounded by the Howe defense during the second half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament. Cathedral won 64-62.
Thomas Carr Howe High School senior Tyler Pannell (23) and Cathedral High School senior Danny Goggans (33) battle for a rebound during the second half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament. Cathedral won 64-62.
Thomas Carr Howe High School senior Tyler Pannell (23) and Cathedral High School senior Danny Goggans (33) battle for a rebound during the second half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament. Cathedral won 64-62.
Cathedral High School senior Tra Landers (2) puts up a free throw that would extend the team's final lead over Howe during the second half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament. Cathedral won 64-62.
Thomas Carr Howe High School head coach Mosi Barnes reacts as Cathedral takes the lead during the second half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament. Cathedral won 64-62.
Thomas Carr Howe High School head coach Mosi Barnes calls out to a player on the court during the second half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament. Cathedral won 64-62.
Cathedral High School head coach Jason Delaney reacts after the team defeats Thomas Carr Howe High School at the end of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament. Cathedral won 64-62.
Cathedral High School head coach Jason Delaney reacts after the team defeats Thomas Carr Howe High School at the end of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament. Cathedral won 64-62.
Cathedral High School head coach Jason Delaney reacts after the team defeats Thomas Carr Howe High School at the end of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament. Cathedral won 64-62.
Cathedral High School head coach Jason Delaney paces the baseline during team introductions of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament. Tonight was the first night Delaney coached in the Tech gymnasium since leaving his head coaching position at the school for Cathedral.
Thomas Carr Howe High School sophomore DeShawn Thompson (5) drives the ball towards the basket during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
Thomas Carr Howe High School freshman Kycia Washington (2) drives the ball past the defense of Cathedral High School freshman Hunter Jackson (4) during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
Thomas Carr Howe High School junior Tony Hopkins (11) puts up a shot over the defense of Cathedral High School senior Danny Goggans (33) during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
basketball, Indianapolis, Basketball, Cathedral High School (Indianapolis IN), Gallery
shares
share
tweet
sms
send
Related News
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
+ Follow
Post comment
Link
Newest | Oldest