City tournament semifinal: Manual edges Crispus Attucks

Manual High School senior Amari Evans (2) blocks the shot of Crispus Attucks High School junior Jamal Harris (5) during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks High School senior Nike Sibande (22) is fouled by Indianapolis Emmerich Manual High School senior Jaron Glenn (55) as he puts up a shot during the second half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament. Manual won 80-78, advancing to the championship game against Cathedral.
Indianapolis Emmerich Manual High School senior Jaron Glenn (55) drives the ball toward the basket during the second half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament. Manual won 80-78, advancing to the championship game against Cathedral.
Indianapolis Emmerich Manual High School senior Courvoisier Mccauley (34) puts up a shot as he's defended by Indianapolis Crispus Attucks High School junior Jamal Harris (5) during the second half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament. Manual won 80-78, advancing to the championship game against Cathedral.
Indianapolis Emmerich Manual High School sophomore Jalen Johnson (32) puts up a shot during the second half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament. Manual won 80-78, advancing to the championship game against Cathedral.
Indianapolis Emmerich Manual High School senior Nathan Meriwether (3) shoots a free throw during the second half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament. Manual won 80-78, advancing to the championship game against Cathedral.
Indianapolis Emmerich Manual High School senior Courvoisier Mccauley (34) puts up a last-second three-point shot to win the game during the second half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament. Manual won 80-78, advancing to the championship game against Cathedral.
Manual fans rush the floor after a last-second three-point shot by Indianapolis Emmerich Manual High School senior Courvoisier McCauley (34) during the second half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament. Manual won 80-78, advancing to the championship game against Cathedral.
The parents of Indianapolis Emmerich Manual High School senior Courvoisier McCauley (34), father Antoine Croney, top, and mother, April McCauley, lower left, react to their son's last-second game-winning three-point shot to win an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament. Manual won 80-78, advancing to the championship game against Cathedral.
Indianapolis Emmerich Manual High School sophomore Thomas Waldron (20) drives the ball through the Indianapolis Crispus Attucks High School during the second half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament. Manual won 80-78, advancing to the championship game against Cathedral.
Indianapolis Emmerich Manual High School senior Courvoisier McCauley (34) puts up a shot as he's defended by Indianapolis Crispus Attucks High School junior Jamal Harris (5) during the second half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament. Manual won 80-78, advancing to the championship game against Cathedral.
Crispus Attucks High School senior Nike Sibande (22) drives the ball along the baseline against the defense of Manual High School senior Cameron Sembly (1) during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
Manual High School sophomore Jalen Johnson (32) looses control of the ball on his way to the basket during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
Manual High School senior Amari Evans (2) blocks the shot of Indianapolis Crispus Attucks High School junior Jamal Harris (5) during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks High School senior Nike Sibande (22) takes the ball directly into the defense of Indianapolis Emmerich Manual High School senior Jaron Glenn (55) during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
Indianapolis Emmerich Manual High School senior Courvoisier Mccauley (34) tries to get his shot off as he's defended by Indianapolis Crispus Attucks High School junior Jamal Harris (5) during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks High School senior Nike Sibande (22) goes through the Manual defense to score during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
Indianapolis Emmerich Manual High School head coach Don Bowling reacts to a call on the court during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
Indianapolis Emmerich Manual High School sophomore Wilanta Hankston (20) slam dunks the ball during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
Indianapolis Emmerich Manual High School sophomore Thomas Waldon (20) reacts after a slam dunk during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks High School senior Teyon Scanlan (2) drives the ball into the Indianapolis Emmerich Manual High School defense during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks High School senior Teyon Scanlan (2) puts the ball up to score during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks High School junior Jamal Harris (5) puts up a shot as he's defended by the Indianapolis Emmerich Manual High School defense during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
Indianapolis Emmerich Manual High School sophomore Jalen Johnson (32) blocks the shot of Indianapolis Crispus Attucks High School senior Teyon Scanlan (2) during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
Indianapolis Emmerich Manual High School senior Courvoisier Mccauley (34) reacts after being called for a foul during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks High School senior Zac Owens (12) looses control of the ball as he's defended by Indianapolis Emmerich Manual High School sophomore Jalen Johnson (32) during the first half of an IHSAA high school basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Four teams competed in the semi-final round of the Indianapolis City Boys Basketball Tournament.
