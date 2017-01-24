City tournament title game: Cathedral vs. Manual

shares
Cathedral High School senior Tra Landers (2) tries to get a shot off around the defense of Indianapolis Emmerich Manual High School senior Jaron Glenn (55) during the second half of the Indianapolis City Boy's Basketball Tournament championship game Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Cathedral won 91-67.
Cathedral High School senior Tra Landers (2) drives the ball around the defense of Indianapolis Emmerich Manual High School senior Nathan Meriwether (3) during the second half of the Indianapolis City Boy's Basketball Tournament championship game Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Cathedral won 91-67.
Cathedral High School senior Danny Goggans (33) is fouled by Indianapolis Emmerich Manual High School junior Ali Alquarishy (35) as he puts up a shot from under the basket during the second half of the Indianapolis City Boy's Basketball Tournament championship game Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Cathedral won 91-67.
Cathedral High School senior Tra Landers (2) puts up a shot over the defense of Indianapolis Emmerich Manual High School sophomore Montez McNair (0) during the second half of the Indianapolis City Boy's Basketball Tournament championship game Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School. Cathedral won 91-67.
Indianapolis Emmerich Manual High School senior Courvoisier McCauley (34) drives the ball around Cathedral High School senior Tra Landers (2) towards the basket during the first half of the Indianapolis City Boy's Basketball Tournament championship game Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Arsenal Tech High School.
