Lopsided scores always draw attention, but most of them this season have come in girls basketball.

The Michigan District 31 championship boys basketball game Friday night ended in a 65-7 victory.

Clarkston downed Waterford Kettering for its fourth consecutive district title, 28th in the last 32 years and 39th overall.

Clarkston (22-1) led 23-2 after the first quarter, 46-5 at halftime and 60-6 after the third quarter.