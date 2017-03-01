Class 1 hoops sectionals: Walnut Grove squads move on

The varsity basketball teams from Walnut Grove took steps toward repeating double-doubles.

The boys and girls Walnut Grove teams picked up sectional playoff wins Tuesday night in Webb City to advance to the Class 1 quarterfinals, one game away from returning to the state semifinals in Columbia for both squads.

The Walnut Grove boys defeated Montrose 69-51 Tuesday night in Webb City to advance to the Class 1 quarterfinals.

The Tigers won back-to-back-to-back district championships this season. It’s also the third consecutive year for Walnut Grove to advance to the Class 1 semifinals. The Tigers lost the state championship game to an undefeated Stanberry team in 2016.

The girls basketball team from Walnut Grove (26-4) downed Bronaugh 59-25 Tuesday night at Webb City to continue on a quest to Columbia.

The Walnut Grove girls have reached the “final four” five consecutive times, including three consecutive state championships in 2013, 2014 and 2015. The Tigers finished in third place in the 2016 Class 1 playoff tournament.

Walnut Grove’s girls (26-2, ranked No. 4 in the Class 1 coaches’ poll) advance to take on No. 5 Leeton (26-2) on Saturday, March 4 at Clinton High School at 2:45 p.m. in a clash of top five teams. Leeton advanced by beating Wheatland 63-54 in a Tuesday sectional Tuesday at Sedalia.

The Walnut Grove boys will play earlier that same day in Clinton at 1 p.m. against No. 4 Hermitage (27-3).

The Hermitage Hornets won their first district basketball championship since 2003 by defeating Wheatland to capture Class 1 District 7. The Hornets then beat Green Ridge 69-53 behind 24 points from Victor Le Verdier and 17 points from Jeff Salmon to win their Class 1 sectional title.

Hermitage suffered losses in district title games in 2016 and 2015. The Hornets presently rank No. 4 in Class 1 in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association state poll.