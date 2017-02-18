Class 2A Takeaways: West brothers help Solon in team race on Day Two

Sometimes, when they compete on different mats at the same time, Bryce and Drew West like to race to see who can get done the fastest.

Their latest competition occurred Friday afternoon in the quarterfinal round of the Class 2A state wrestling tournament. Bryce, Solon’s top-ranked 120-pounder, was assigned to mat seven while Drew, the Spartans’ top-ranked 126-pounder, was called to mat three.

Bryce started just before Drew, and both came away with pins. Bryce scored his in five minutes, 54 seconds. Shortly after, Drew secured his in 5:46.

“Just wanted to go out and try to get pins,” Bryce said. “Need those bonus points for the team.”

Both the West brothers have done their part, as both pinned their way to the semifinals of their respective weight classes. Those bonus points helped Solon to a slim lead in the team race after the quarterfinal round of the Class 2A state wrestling tournament.

In all, four Solon wrestlers advanced to Friday’s semifinals, giving the Spartans 53.5 team points. Ben Carr and Trevor Nelson joined the Wests at 138 and 160 pounds, respectively. Tyler Linderbaum is the lone Solon wrestler alive in the wrestlebacks, reaching the top eight at 285 pounds.

It all started with Bryce and Drew West kicking things off. Bryce said it’s important for him and his brother to wrestle well, to set the tone of the rest of the team. If they continue to do that, he said, they’ll achieve their goal of bringing home a team trophy.

“It helps the rest of the team get pumped up and ready for their matches,” Bryce added. “Once we started winning, everybody else responded.”

New Hampton closes gap in team race

New Hampton opened Friday in third place, 8.5 points behind Solon and just 1 behind second-place Ballard. With just six wrestlers in the tournament, Chickasaw coach Nick Hemann said his guys needed to deliver if they wanted a chance to win a team trophy.

In the quarterfinal round, New Hampton went nearly perfect, sending five of six guys into the semifinals and posting 51 points, good for second in the 2A team race and just 2.5 points behind first-place Solon.

“Not bad,” Hemann said. “It was a good round. We just have to worry about ourselves and let everything else take care of itself.”

Of the five wins, three came with bonus points. Keaton Geerts and Ryan Gorman both advanced with pins at 138 and 160, respectively, while Michael Millage scored a major decision to move into the 126-pound semifinals. Noah Fye (132) and Noah Glaser (170) both moved on with decisions.

The only Chickasaw wrestler to drop to the backside was Noah Hopp, who lost to top-ranked Noah Broderson of Davenport Assumption by fall. Hemann said it’ll be crucial for Hopp to come back through in the consolations if New Hampton is to keep pace with Solon.

“I knew we had a tough one there at 220,” Hemann said. “We have to get him still on the backside to keep winning and keep getting points. We need him.”

Hopp advanced through the wrestlebacks with a 9-6 decision over Aaron Maloy of Charles City, meaning all six New Hampton wrestlers will bring home medals.

Battani reaches podium, but Ballard falls back in team race

Tate Battani is no stranger to the Class 2A state wrestling tournament. The Ballard junior has qualified each year he’s been on the team, but he’s always come up just one match short of the podium every single time.

On Friday, Battani was again in the blood round of the 145-pound bracket — win and get a medal, or lose and go home. He faced second-ranked Kyler Rieck of Spirit Lake and decided this year belonged to him.

Battani notched an 8-5 decision over Rieck to cement his spot among the top eight at 145 pounds in Class 2A. Trailing 3-1 early in the second, Battani took Rieck feet to back for four points and the lead. He scored another takedown in the third period and rode Rieck out for the victory.

“I just kept wrestling the whole time and good things happened,” Battani said. “It was very frustrating. I always knew I could do it. It was always just a matter of doing it. Today, I finally did.”

Battani was one of the few bright spots for a Ballard team that opened Friday’s team race in second place. The Bombers dropped to fifth by the end of the quarterfinal round, pushing just two wrestlers — Skyler Noftsger (132) and Ben Lee (182) — into the semifinals.

The Bombers still have three wrestlers alive on the backside that could help them back into contention for a team trophy. Heading into Friday night’s semifinals, Ballard tallied 37 points and trailed fourth-place Creston by 1.5 points and third-place Davenport Assumption by 3.

Defending champs cruising along

The four defending state champions competing in the Class 2A tournament this week are all well-positioned to win another state title.

Bryce West of Solon won the 120-pound state title in Class 1A last year for Highland-Riverside. West pinned his way to the semifinals of the 120-pound bracket in Class 2A.

New Hampton’s Geerts won the Class 2A 132-pound state championship last year as a junior. He’s recorded two pins en route to the 138-pound semifinals this week.

Clear Lake’s Ryan Leisure has rolled at 145 pounds. The Iowa State commit scored a pin in his first match over Scott Betterton of Vintons-Shellsburg. Leisure, already a two-time state champ, followed with a 10-2 major decision over second-ranked Rieck of Spirit Lake in the quarterfinals.

Creston’s Chase Shiltz ran his perfect season to 54-0 after recording a pin in the quarterfinals over South Tama County’s Dalton Rosenburg at 182 pounds. Shiltz is also a two-time state champion.

Cody Goodwin covers high school sports, college basketball recruiting and Drake athletics for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at (816) 582-0633, email him at cgoodwin2@dmreg.com, or send him a tweet at @codygoodwin.