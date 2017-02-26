Class 3A girls basketball: SB St. Joseph takes home title

shares
St. Joseph Indians Abby OÕConnor (4) puts up shot over North Harrison Lady Cats Shelby Kondovski (11) in the second half of their IHSAA 3A Girls Basketball State Finals game Saturday, February 25, 2017, evening at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The St. Joseph Indians defeated the North Harrison Lady Cats 57-49.
St. Joseph Indians GraceQuinn (33) pulls in a rebound over North Harrison Lady Cats Hallie Hinton (23) in the second half of their IHSAA 3A Girls Basketball State Finals game Saturday, February 25, 2017, evening at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The St. Joseph Indians defeated the North Harrison Lady Cats 57-49.
North Harrison Lady Cats Shelby Kondovski (11) drives on St. Joseph Indians Killian Mountford (13) in the second half of their IHSAA 3A Girls Basketball State Finals game Saturday, February 25, 2017, evening at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The St. Joseph Indians defeated the North Harrison Lady Cats 57-49.
St. Joseph Indians Nicole Konieczny (20) drives on and is fouled by North Harrison Lady Cats Shelby Kondovski (11) in the second half of their IHSAA 3A Girls Basketball State Finals game Saturday, February 25, 2017, evening at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The St. Joseph Indians defeated the North Harrison Lady Cats 57-49.
St. Joseph Indians Daly Sullivan (1) drives the lane and shoots over North Harrison Lady Cats Shelby Kondovski (11) in the second half of their IHSAA 3A Girls Basketball State Finals game Saturday, February 25, 2017, evening at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The St. Joseph Indians defeated the North Harrison Lady Cats 57-49.
North Harrison Lady Cats Taylor Rennirt (3) looks to pass the ball by St. Joseph Indians Nicole Konieczny (20) in the second half of their IHSAA 3A Girls Basketball State Finals game Saturday, February 25, 2017, evening at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The St. Joseph Indians defeated the North Harrison Lady Cats 57-49.
