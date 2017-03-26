Class 3A state finals: Crispus Attucks vs. Twin Lakes

shares
Crispus Attucks High School senior Alex Cooley steals the ball away from Twin Lakes High School senior Justin Crabb. Attucks won the IHSAA 2017 Class 3A State Championship Game with a last-second put back shot by junior guard Jamal Harris at Banker's Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 25, 2017. Attucks won 73-71.
Crispus Attucks Tigers Jamal Harris (5) is lifted up by his teammates after hitting the game-winning shot with a second left in the fourth quarter of their IHSAA 3A Boys Basketball State Finals game Saturday, March 25, 2017, evening at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Crispus Attucks Tigers defeated the Twin Lakes Indians 73-71.
Crispus Attucks High School senior Zac Owens and Twin Lakes High School senior Kris Goodlow battle for a rebound during the second half. Attucks won the IHSAA 2017 Class 3A State Championship Game with a last-second put back shot by junior guard Jamal Harris at Banker's Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 25, 2017. Attucks won 73-71.
Crispus Attucks High School senior Alex Cooley reacts after forcing a Twin Lakes High School turnover during the second half. Attucks won the IHSAA 2017 Class 3A State Championship Game with a last-second put back shot by junior guard Jamal Harris at Banker's Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 25, 2017. Attucks won 73-71.
Twin Lakes High School and Crispus Attucks High School players react after the time expires in the game. Attucks won the IHSAA 2017 Class 3A State Championship Game with a last-second put back shot by junior guard Jamal Harris at Banker's Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 25, 2017. Attucks won 73-71.
