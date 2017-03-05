Class 4A: Carmel tops HSE, heads to third straight regional

CARMEL – Sectional hosts and Class 4A No. 6 Carmel eliminated rival Hamilton Southeastern from the postseason for the third straight year Saturday night with a 69-57 championship game victory.

PJ Baron (17 points), Luke Heady (14) and Cole Jenkins (12) all scored in double figures in the win, which avenged a 21-point beating from the Royals on Feb. 10.

“Yeah, that pumped us up,” Baron said. “We just stuck with the program, watched the film a bunch of times and just did Carmel basketball.”

Carmel (21-4) held HSE to 35 percent shooting from the field, had 10 more rebounds and made 26-of-32 at the foul line to reach regionals for the fifth time in six seasons.

“We had three starters tonight who were JV players last year, and these guys have gotten better and better all year,” Carmel coach Scott Heady said. “We’re playing our best basketball right now.”

The Greyhounds will open against McCutcheon (23-2) in the second game of next Saturday’s Logansport regional. The Mavericks, who beat Zionsville in Saturday’s Lafayette Jeff sectional final, topped Carmel last year in the same contest in an overtime thriller.

Jack Davidson led HSE (21-6) with 21 points, while Zach Gunn and Connor Rotterman both had 10. The Royals started 0-of-12 from 3-point range, and hit just 4-of-20 for the game.

“We probably felt like they did the first time we played,” HSE coach Brian Satterfield said. “That night we were knocking down shots and they weren’t, and tonight it (was the opposite). That’s probably what it boils down to.”

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Heady got Carmel going in the first quarter, but the Greyhounds took full control in the second. Baron had half of Carmel’s points during a 14-2 spurt, and Jenkins beat the buzzer with a 3 for a 32-16 halftime lead.

“PJ was good inside from the very start,” Heady said. “We established that we were going to take the ball at them, and he really made Gunn guard him and got him in foul trouble.”

The Royals needed a big run in the third period, but instead, Carmel added three points to its lead. HSE pulled no closer than 10 in the fourth.

Next week, Carmel will shoot for its first semistate since its state title season of 2013.

“It’s usually the same group of teams when we get to regionals,” Heady said. “We’ve been fortunate to be a part of it in the past, and we’re glad to be going back.”

CARMEL 69, HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN 57



Carmel 15 17 11 26 — 69

Hamilton SE 9 7 8 33 — 57

Carmel (21-4) — Jenkins 4 3-4 12, Gill 1 0-0 3, Heady 2 8-10 14, Jackson 0 0-0 0, Whack 2 2-2 6, Falender 1 0-0 2, Baron 5 6-8 17, Mulloy 2 5-6 9, Pitz 1 0-0 2, Beery 1 2-2 4. Totals 19 26-32 69.

Hamilton Southeastern (21-6) — Bowman 0 1-4 1, Davidson 4 12-13 21, Habegger 0 0-0 0, Holzum 0 0-0 0, Birchfield 0 3-4 3, Shank 1 0-0 2, Etherington 2 4-6 8, Rotterman 4 0-0 10, Smith 1 0-0 2, Gunn 4 1-1 10. Totals 16 21-28 57.

3-point goals: Carmel 5 (Heady 2, Jenkins, Gill, Baron), Hamilton Southeastern 4 (Rotterman 2, Davidson, Gunn)

