Class 4A: North Central too much for Cathedral, advance to final

INDIANAPOLIS – Four minutes at a time is North Central coach Doug Mitchell’s motto. A game can be won or lost by how well a team performs during the first and second four minutes of a game.

“We start thinking anything other than that then we have issues,” Mitchell said. “I think our guys are locked into that.”

The motto proved true Friday night as the host Panthers were too much for Cathedral, winning 81-58 in a Class 4A sectional semifinal at North Central.

The No. 7 Panthers (22-4) blazed out on 17-3 run between the end of the first quarter and the start of the second quarter. But there was no separating Cathedral (15-9) and North Central over the first four minutes of the game as both teams traded baskets back-and-forth with the Irish taking a 15-14 lead. Then the Panthers’ seniors took over.

“When they were announcing the names, I noticed they kept saying the size of their players. I knew it was going be one of those nights where we needed to take it inside,” said North Central forward Kris Wilkes. “I tried getting us going early by going in strong and getting the guys going.”

The Panthers’ run began with a little more than three minutes remaining in the first quarter, and didn’t end until midway through the second. Multiple defensive stops turned into quick and easy baskets for Wilkes and Emmanuel Little, who threw down two monster dunks. And what was once a one-point Irish lead turned into a 15-point halftime advantage for the Panthers.

Wilkes took the game over in the second half. With Little picking up his fourth foul midway through the third quarter, it was on Wilkes to pick up the slack. He scored 14 of his game-high 25 points in the second half.

“Wilkes is Wilkes,” Mitchell said. “He’s just an outstanding player. He seems to be on a mission.”

In the night’s other semifinal, Lawrence North (17-9) won 70-57 against a scrappy Tech team.

After a sloppy first quarter, the Wildcats started to get production from their back court in the second quarter and began to pull away. Antwaan Cushingberry and Mike Saunders scored eight of the Wildcats’ 15 points in the quarter. That continued throughout the night and not even a 33-point fourth-quarter outburst by the Titans could bring the game back to single digits. Twelve players scored for the Wildcats.

“We got sloppy and ugly there for a bit,” Lawrence North coach Jack Keefer said. “I had to call two timeouts there at the end and they finally got it together and looked good. It was big because I got to rest my starters for a bit because (Saturday) night will be quite the challenge.”

Lawrence North, which had a wobbly second half of the season, beat North Central by three points in late January. They meet again Saturday with a sectional title on the line.



Lawrence North 70, Tech 57





Lawrence North 12 15 22 21 — 70

Tech 11 7 6 33 — 57

Tech (5-17) – Ernest Myles 7-15 1-2 15, Antonio White 6-17 1-3 13, Dashawn Watkins 4-6 0-0 11, Damion Wilburn 4-14 0-0 9, Jacaar Boone 2-3 0-0 4, David Cowherd-Williams 1-4 0-0 2. Reggie Bell 1-4 0-0 2, Willie Patterson 0-3 1-2 1. Total: 25-66 3-7 57.Lawrence North (17-9) – Dalen Davis 6-10 1-1 13, Ra Kpedi 5-9 0-4 10, Kevin Easley 2-9 4-5 8, Mike Saunders 3-6 2-2 8, Antwaam Cushingberry 3-4 0-0 6, Jared Hankins 2-5 1-2 6, Dexter Shouse 1-4 2-2 4, Tony Perkins 2-2 0-2 4, Jackson Moulton 2-2 0-0 4, JP Carroll 1-2 1-1 3, Jaren Hankins 0-1 2-2 2, Jeremy Lee 1-2 0-0 2. Total: 28-56 13-21 70.

3-Pointers – Tech 4 (Watkins 3, Wilburn 1); Lawrence North 1 (Hankins 1)



North Central 81, Cathedral 58





North Central 21 21 19 20 — 81

Cathedral 15 12 18 13 — 58

North Central (22-4) – Kris Wilkes 9-13 5-6 25, Emmanuel Little 4-10 5-6 13, Mateo Rivera 3-7 4-5 12, DJ Johnson 4-7 0-1 10, Ty’Riek Johnson 3-6 1-2 10, Allbry Major 2-3 0-0 4, Caleb Pack 1-2 1-2 3, Donald Lee 1-1 0-0 2, Davon Bradley 1-3 0-0 2. Total: 28-53 15-21 81.

Cathedral (15-9) – Tra Landers 5-10 7-7 21, Jarron Coleman 7-19 5-10 17, James Franklin 2-6 3-4 9, Daniel Goggans 1-2 2-3 4, Austin Kendrick 1-1 2-2 4. Total: 16-38 19-26 58.

3-Pointers – Cathedral 4 (Franklin 2, Landers 1, Jackson 1); North Central 7 (Rivera 2, Johnson 2, Wilkes 2, Johnson 1)