Class 4A; Scott Heady's Carmel run ends with OT regional final loss

LOGANSPORT – Scott Heady did not expect to be thinking about what to say to his Carmel players Saturday night in the regional final. He imagined cutting down nets, finishing off his high school coaching career with a smile and a championship before beginning his job coaching at Marian.

Things don’t always turn out how people plan.

If you ever heard Heady speak after a win or a loss, you would know he earns the respect of his peers around the business because of his composure and sportsmanship. The latter certainly wasn’t lacking after Class 4A No. 6 Carmel fell to No. 4 Fort Wayne North Side in overtime, 52-49, in the regional championship at the Berry Bowl. But the emotions were difficult to mask Saturday night.

“We just want to be in a position every year going into the sectional that we can win the sectional and we can contend for the state championship,” Heady said with puffy eyes. “We were right there. The fact that we were there, that’s the important thing. That we were right there and a contender for a state championship is a tribute to a team.”

A tribute that is especially telling when you consider Carmel returned about 23 points and seven rebounds a game from last year’s team coming into this season. The Greyhounds (22-5) hung with the Legends (26-2) for 44 full minutes, bearing the looks of a team of veterans rather than a team with one senior starter.

John Michael Mulloy has played under Heady alongside his son, Luke Heady, since third grade and hardly remembers a time where a Scott Heady wasn’t shaping his path. Mulloy and his teammates decided when they heard the news of their coach’s impending departure that cutting down nets was the “right way” to send out their coach.

Again, things don’t always turn out how people plan.

“I’ll probably miss him yelling at me,” Mulloy said, laughing. “It made me better each and every time. I couldn’t thank him enough and think he’s a really big part of who I am today.”

Carmel did not struggle much with North Side’s pressure defense or maintaining their own defense, holding the Legends to just 37.2 percent from the field. Rather, the loss came derived mostly from points the Greyhounds gave away on free throws.

The Legends shot 19-for-27 from the foul line and sent the Greyhounds to the line just eight times. Senior guard Juan Quarles, who led the way with 15 points, hit all nine of his free throws North Side. Not for nothing, Carmel persisted against their own errors but the deficit — which was never larger than five points, in Carmel’s favor — proved too much.

“He’s the best in our business at the high school level.” North Side coach Shabaz Khaliq said of Heady after meeting him Saturday night. “His pedigree says that and the way his kids play and execute. He’ll do a fine job at Marian and I told him I’d help whenever I can because I know my kids will be in good hands if they go play for him.”

Heady leaves Carmel with a 141-38 record and two Class 4A state championship banners — and three more as sectional champs — hanging in the gymnasium. But even seeing how things did not work out this season, even knowing that he will not be there to lead them next season, Heady keeps on picturing great things for his Greyhounds.

“Nothing is going to change,” Heady said. “They’ll be right back here again. I wouldn’t be surprised.”

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Georgia}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}span.s2 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none; color: #0463c1}

Follow IndyStar reporter Jordan J. Wilson on Twitter: @Wilsonable07.



CARMEL 52, FORT WAYNE NORTH SIDE 49, OT





FW NORTH SIDE 6 11 15 11 10 — 52

CARMEL 6 10 16 10 7 — 49

FW North Side (26-2) — Jaylen Butz 4-10 6-11 14, Elijah Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Brandan Johnson 3-4 1-2 7, Keion Brooks 5-16 2-3 13, Juan Quarles 3-5 9-9 15, Alijah Long 0-1 0-0 0, Davontae Kinnie 1-6 1-2 3.

Carmel (22-5) — Luke Heady 3-7 1-2 9, Jalen Whack 2-3 3-4 8, P.J. Baron 5-8 0-0 11, John Michael Mulloy 3-8 0-0 6, Eddie Gill 0-2 0-0 0, Sterling Brown 5-11 2-2 15, Alex Falender 0-1 0-0 0.