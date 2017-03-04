Class 4A: Third time the charm for Center Grove against Whiteland

INDIANAPOLIS – The third time was indeed the charm for Center Grove as it defeated Whiteland 56-39 in a Class 4A sectional semifinal at Franklin Central on Friday night.

In two previous contests this season, the Warriors beat the Trojans in close games, including the Johnson County tournament title game in January.

“I think from the tip tonight, we were the aggressive team,” Center Grove coach Zach Hahn said. “That’s something we talked about. I talk a lot about maturity. Early in the season we’ve been flustered. Tonight, we looked like the confident team, the aggressive team for 32 minutes.”

Center Grove (16-7) started on top and never looked back. The Trojans won the tip and scored the first points of the game.

The Warriors tried to slow the pace down and held the ball for nearly three minutes before attempting to score. After the first five minutes, just one basket had been scored between two possessions.

Whiteland (15-8) then picked up the pace. The Warriors took the lead intermittently before halftime but couldn’t hold it. At the half, Center Grove held a three-point lead..

The Trojans came out of the locker room on a 9-2 run tear, and Whiteland was never able to recover from the damage instilled in the first two minutes of the half. The Warriors shrunk the lead to 11, but they never broke the double-digit mark.

Ben Nicoson led the way for Center Grove with 13 points, including three 3s. Spencer Piercefield chipped in 12 points with three 3s of his own.

“Unfortunately, we’re playing Franklin Central (on Saturday), and they’re really good, too,” Hahn said. “It’s going to take another great effort, great intensity, great focus and great game plan.”

Franklin Central advanced to the sectional championship after taking down Franklin, 57-45, in the first game of the evening.

The matchup between the Flashes and the Grizzly Cubs looked similar to the game it preceded. The two teams ended the first quarter tied at seven, but the even score didn’t last long. Franklin Central pulled just ahead at the half with a 21-16 lead.

Franklin kept it close, however. During the third quarter Franklin Central’s lead fell to just three points.

But a last-quarter Franklin Central charge led by leading scorer Grant Pedigo helped build a double-digit lead. Pedigo ended the game with 11 points, just ahead of teammate Adam Green with 10.

Center Grove last won a sectional title in 2011, while Franklin Central has claimed the sectional crown four years running.



CENTER GROVE 56, WHITELAND 39





Center Grove 4 15 15 22 – 56

Whiteland 2 14 7 16 — 39

Center Grove (16-7) – Ben Nicoson 3 4-4 13. Nate McLain 1 4-4 7. Spencer Piercefield 4 1-2 12, Kas Oganowski 0 4-4 4, Travis Roehling 4 2-2 11, Joey Klaasen 1 0-0 2. Trayce Jackson-Davis 2 3-6 7.

Whiteland (15-8) – Brennan Neal 6 1-2 16, Noah Hale 1 0-0 2, Aaron Gross 3 0-0 9, Michael Valle 5 1-2 11, Jacob Leistner 1-2 1.

3-point goals: Center Grove 8 (Nicoson 3, Piercefield 3, McLainm, Roehling), Whiteland 6 (Neal 3, Gross 3).



FRANKLIN CENTRAL 57, FRANKLIN 45





Franklin 7 9 11 18 — 45

Franklin Central 10 11 13 23 — 57

Franklin (14-9) – Cory Richards 2 1-2 7, Jacob Rockey 2 1-1 5, Tyler Craft 4 0-0 11, Drew Byerly 2 1-3 5, Hunter Gross 3 0-0 6, Reece Thomson, 4 0-0 11. Totals: 17 3-6 45.

Franklin Central (11-12) – Jaylon Howard 1 3-4 5, Mason Hardimon 3 4-4 10, Tucker Hall 0 1-2 1, Grant Pedigo 5 0-0 11, Adam Green 4 0-2 10, Jake Cerbone 2 4-4 7, Marquel Harper 1 1-2 3, Nick Hall 0 2-2 2, Wilson Huber 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 15-20 57.

3-point goals: Franklin Central 4 (Green 2, Pedigo, Cerbone), Franklin 8 (Craft 3, Thomson 3, Richards 2).