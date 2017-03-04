Class 4A: Zionsville downs No. 3 Logansport to reach sectional final

LAFAYETTE –

With timely sharpshooting and tough zone defense, Zionsville notched a 66-57 sectional semifinal victory over Class 4A No. 3 Logansport on Friday night at Lafayette Jeff.

Isaiah Thompson had 27 points, including five 3-pointers, while Riley Bertram had three makes from beyond the arc for a total of 16 points to help give the Eagles a shot at their first sectional title since 1995.

“Our guys weren’t afraid. I think you saw that right from the start. We’re gonna play with anybody toe-to-toe,” said Zionsville coach Shaun Busick, whose squad won the Hoosier Crossroads Conference this season. “And, our schedule prepared us well.”

On Saturday, Zionsville (18-6) will face last year’s 4A runner-up: No. 5 McCutcheon (22-2), a 78-56 winner over Kokomo in Friday’s other semifinal.

“When you get to the sectional final, you’re not gonna have a cupcake,” Busick said.

Matt Jennings had 22 points and Hunter DeHaven added 16 for Logansport (23-2), but the Berries shot just 33 percent from the field, including 6-of-24 from 3-point range.

“Zionsville played outstanding. They were obviously the better team tonight,” said Logansport coach Pat Skaggs, whose team’s lone prior defeat came against defending 4A champ New Albany. “Between them not turning it over and shooting at such a high percentage, we didn’t execute the way we needed to.”

Tied at 11 going to the second quarter, Zionsville got red-hot from outside. Thompson and Bertram combined for five 3s in the quarter, as the Eagles took a 33-24 halftime lead.

Zionsville led by 10 in the third quarter, but Logansport cut it to 46-42 going to the fourth behind 10 points from DeHaven.

The Berries got no closer. Every time they made a push, Zionsville had an answer. The Eagles went 9-of-10 at the foul line over the final 2½ minutes, including six makes by Thompson.

That didn’t surprise Busick. After shooting 80 percent from the line last year, the Eagles are hitting at 77 percent this season.

“I knew when it came to a free-throw shooting game, we’d be in very good shape,” Busick said.

Tyler Leedy tallied 10 points for Zionsville and Dominic Genco had nine, while Will Alcock and Cole Gardner played pivotal roles in the paint.

Meanwhile, Thompson played far beyond his sophomore status.

“He was so efficient,” Busick said. “I think he’s showing why he’s one of the best guards in (his class) in the state.”

ZIONSVILLE 66, LOGANSPORT 57



Logansport 11 13 18 15 — 57

Zionsville 11 22 13 20 — 66

Logansport (23-2) — S. Skaggs 1 0-1 3, Crowe 0 0-0 0, Cox 0 0-0 0, Penny 1 0-1 3, DeHaven 6 4-5 16, Adaway 2 4-4 9, J. Skaggs 1 2-4 4, Jennings 7 5-5 22, White 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 15-20 57.

Zionsville (18-6) — Leedy 3 2-2 10, O’Neal 0 0-0 0, Hull 0 0-0 0, Thompson 8 6-6 27, Bertram 6 0-1 15, Gardner 0 0-0 0, Alcock 1 1-2 3, Stemme 0 0-0 0, Hartzel 0 0-0 0, Childress 1 0-0 2, Genco 1 7-8 9, Bennett 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 16-19 66.

3-point goals: Logansport 6 (Jennings 3, S. Skaggs, Penny, Adaway), Zionsville 10 (Thompson 5, Bertram 3, Leedy 2)