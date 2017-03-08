Class A: Dak 12 quartet look to unseat 3-time champ STM

Ask the girls basketball coaches from Lennox, Vermillion, Madison and Dell Rapids if they expected their conference, the Dak 12, to qualify four teams to this year’s Class A state tournament, and you’ll get mixed responses.

“At the start of the season, I figured there would be a one or two from the Dak 12 competing in the state tournament. I definitely didn’t expect 4,” Madison’s Macie Michelson said. “I think that shows how tough the Dak 12 Conference is.”

“I knew our conference was very deep this year,” Vermillion coach Jon Brooks said. “When I saw five Dak 12 teams were in the Sweet 16, I thought we all had a chance to win our games. To get four through shows the level our conference is at.”

Though their preseason predictions were varied, all four coaches were in lockstep with regards to the benefits of playing in such a challenging conference.

“Every game is challenging in the Dak 12,” Lennox coach Dan DeVries added. “We focus on the next game, the next day. We can’t really look ahead because the next game we’re going to play is still a tough one.”

The Dak 12’s depth helps prepare teams mentally and physically for the rigors of the state tournament, but it also carries a negative byproduct.

Apart from Lennox, which managed to separate itself atop the standings, teams in the middle of the pack were left to beat up on one another. The result: deceivingly mediocre records and lower seedings for postseason play.

“Night in and night out, these 12 schools are flat out tough,” Dell Rapids coach Jeff Dvorak said. “Playing each other hurts us when it comes to seeding points, but it sure does prepare us for tough games.”

What follows is a look at the four teams coming from the Dak 12, as well as the two-time defending champion Cavaliers.

Familiarity, similarities provide framework for nightcap

Thursday’s best matchup is probably the day’s final quarterfinal, which pits No. 3 Lennox against No. 6 Dell Rapids.

Overtime was required when the two first met, with Lennox storming back late in regulation to force the extra session, where it came away with the 63-60 win.

“We know each other like the back of our hands,” DeVries said. “He knows our team pretty well and I know his team pretty well. It’s always been a battle with Dells.”

The teams are basically mirror images of one another.

Lennox looks to three-year starter Jordan Kruse (10.1 ppg, 6.4 rpg), a 5-foot-11 forward, for leadership, but it’s freshman Madysen Vlastuin who leads the squad in scoring (16.4 ppg).

Rianna Fillipi and Riley Peters serve as the team’s primary starters in the backcourt. They did some serious damage against Dells during the regular season, combining for 40 points.

“It’s not about stopping (Fillipi and Peters) because if you forget about Vlasutian or Kruse or (Courtney) Weeldryer, they will kill you,” Dvorak said. “This is not a one-trick pony. They are well-balanced and well-coached.”

In a testament to its similarly well-balanced scoring depth, Dell Rapids has had a different player lead it in scoring in each of its last three games and none were sophomore center Jayda Knuppe, who’s averaging nearly 15 ppg and finished with 32 against Lennox back in January.

“They have a good inside game,” DeVries said. “The first time we played them, we gave up too easy ones in the paint. That’s an area for us to improve on, but we can’t have them shooting wide-open 3s, either.”

Madison looks to knock off No. 1 St. Thomas More

After enduring a mid-season rough patch that dropped it back to .500, No. 8 Madison appears to be finding its stride at just the right time.

The Bulldogs arrive having won eight of their last nine games, most recently at Sioux Falls Christian, where they upset No. 5 McCook Central/Montrose in the Sweet 16.

“The girls have had to handle more adversity than in past years with injuries and illnesses,” coach Macie Michelson said. “I thought they did a good job of coming together as a team during those times and are playing really well together.”

Madison relies heavily on a trio of juniors who occupy three different positions on the floor.

Out of the backcourt is Jessi Giles. The 5-foot-10 guard leads the team in scoring, averaging over 17 points per game. She is just one of two Bulldogs who have started in all 22 games this season (senior Kyla Kasuske is the other).

Though Giles produces the most points, it’s forward Olivia Rud who owns the best shooting percentage at 41.8 percent. Rud missed three games earlier this year due to injury, but has remained a steady contributor, pouring in nearly 10 points and seven boards per game.

Rounding out the trio is center Nicole Brown, who could be a matchup nightmare for most teams. Listed at 6-foot-3, she is the tallest player at this year’s tournament and arrives averaging a double-double (11 ppg, 10 rpg).

“They can score from anywhere on the court, and they also score in a number of different ways,” Michelson said of Giles, Rud and Brown. “Each player brings a different aspect to the game and they play off of each other very well.”

Cavaliers take aim at fourth straight title

Down six seniors off last year’s state championship team and faced with a schedule that featured Sioux Falls Washington, Webster and Aberdeen Roncalli as three of the first five opponents, it would not have been surprising to see St. Thomas More take even a small step backwards.

Instead, the Cavaliers (21-0) rolled through that seemingly daunting stretch – and all 16 games since – with ease.

“I’m pleased with how we have grown this season,” coach Brandon Kandolin said. “There were some adjustments that had to be made, but the consistent thing we rely on is our defense. We played some great teams early in the season, and that helped us figure out what roles players might have and what we would expect from them.”

It’s the same story, different year for the top-seeded Cavaliers, who are once again the team to beat as they look to claim their fourth consecutive Class A championship.

“There may be some added pressure,” Kandolin acknowledged, “but we talk about knowing this is now and this team is different than previous teams. Our focus is on what we need to take care of right now.”

Tanagers riding wave of momentum into state tourney

Not unlike Madison, Vermillion is on a roll entering the state tournament.

The Tanagers have won seven straight, highlighted by wins over Madison, and narrow wins over Dakota Valley and Belle Fourche to qualify for state.

Leading the way for Vermillion is a pair of juniors: Haleigh Melstad and Kasey Jensen.

It’s been quite the season for Melstad, who has been shooting up the program’s all-time scoring list. She leads the team in scoring at 17 ppg, and is tied with Jensen for the lead in rebounds at six per outing.

Already known for her perimeter shooting, a focus on attacking the hoop has helped Melstad become a more well-rounded player.

“Haleigh has been starting since she was an 8th grader so has seen a lot of varsity basketball games,” Brooks said. She has really good all around offensive skills.”

As for Jensen, the 5-11 forward is a threat to score both inside and from the perimeter. She averages 12 points and 2.5 assists per game.

“After (Melstad and Jensen), we don’t have a main third scorer, but we do have a lot of kids who can step up and make outside shots,” Brooks said. “We play three girls off the bench who all contribute in a big way. Our depth and balance have really been key this season.”

First up for the Tanagers is No. 2 Hamlin, which went 20-0 during the regular season with wins over state qualifiers Dell Rapids, Little Wound and Webster.

“Hamlin is an experienced team with great size,” Brooks explained. “They can really beat you up down low if you allow them to catch it on the block.”

Follow Brian Haenchen on Twitter at @Brian_Haenchen .

CLASS A GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

QUARTERFINALS

Frost Arena (Brookings)

No. 1 St. Thomas More vs. No. 8 Madison, Noon

No. 4 Little Wound vs. No. 5 Webster Area, 1:45 p.m.

No. 2 Hamlin vs. No. 7 Vermillion, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Lennox vs. No. 6 Dell Rapids, 7:45 p.m.