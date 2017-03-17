Class A: No. 6 Tea upsets St. Thomas More

TEA 60, ST. THOMAS MORE 43 – Noah Freidel scored 24 points with eight rebounds and Ethan Freidel added 21 points as the sixth-seeded Titans upset the Cavaliers on Thursday night at the Class A state boys basketball tournament in Sioux Falls.

Noah Freidel shot 8-for-13 from the field and Ethan Freidel 7-for-11.

Tea outscored STM 19-11 in the first quarter and led 29-22 at halftime.

The Titans shot 53 percent from the field (21-for-39) compared to just 32 percent for St. Thomas More (14-for-44).

Tea also outrebounded the Cavaliers 31-21 and shot 47 percent from 3-point range.