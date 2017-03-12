Class A: Tindley breaks through, wins first regional title

MARTINSVILLE – For years now, Tindley has been on the verge of making a serious run in the state tournament. Winners of three straight sectional titles, the Tigers (22-5) had been unable to get past the regional round.

That changed Saturday night as the third-ranked Tigers harassed and ran past Lutheran 78-62 in Class A regional action at Martinsville.

“As a program we just keep getting better every year,” Tindley coach Bob Wonnell said. “We’ve been through a lot these past three years, but these kids are resilient. They love each other and are playing for each other. I love where their heads are at.”

The Tigers cruised past Shakamak to open the day with a 15-point win to advance to their second-straight regional final. Just like the morning game, their offensive barrage against Lutheran started early and never let up as the Tigers shot 67 percent from the field en route to the program’s first regional championship.

The Saints (12-13) started the game playing in a zone that the Tigers quickly figured out. Eric Hunter hit a pair of 3s to open the game, followed up with another 3-pointer by Sincere McMahon. The Saints switched to a man-to-man defense, only to see the Tigers quickly dismantle any defensive matchups they came against.

“I felt like they gave us a lot of space early on, and I really didn’t expect that,” Hunter said. “I pulled up deep early on and they gave me a lot of space. We saw that and just took advantage of it.”

Brandon Perry provided the hot hand for the Saints throughout the game. Perry scored 10 of the Saints’ 12 first-quarter points

While the Saints were struggling to find their shot, the Tigers couldn’t miss. They connected on 16 of their 25 shot attempts in the first half as they quickly began to pull away. The duo of Hunter and Hunter White combined for 46 points.

With Hunter dishing out assists and consistently knocking down mid-range jumpers, it was White who found his shot inside. The junior guard got going early and stayed hot throughout the night. He connected on 9-of-10 shots and led the Tigers with 25 points.

“This is a great feeling,” White said. “We want to be state champions. This is cool but we know we can go farther.”

Up next for Tindley is New Washington (20-9) in next Saturday’s semistate at a site to be determined.



TINDLEY 78, LUTHERAN 62





Tindley 21 19 22 16 — 78

Lutheran 12 14 16 20 — 62

Tindley (22-5) – Hunter White 9-10 6-8 25, Eric Hunter 9-16 1-1 21, Kris Murff 5-8 2-3 12; KJ Coleman 5-6 0-0 0 11, Sincere McMahon: 2-4 0-0 5, Joe Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Josiah Poole 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 32-48 9-12 78

Lutheran (12-13) – Brandon Perry 10-17 2-3 25, Zach White 5-10 4-4 16, Clayton Pittman 2-8 4-4 8, LeSeanne Strode 2-5 0-0 4, Tyler Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Matthew Alter 1-5 0-0 3, Dre Jones 0-1 2-2 2; Bailly Barham 0-0 0-1 0, Wes Pittman 0-1 0-0 0, Riley Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-52 12-13 62

3-Pointers – Tindley 4 (Hunter 2, Coleman, McMahon); Lutheran 6 (Perry 4, Alter, White)