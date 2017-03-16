Class A: Top-seeded Madison outpaces Dakota Valley

Bolstered by a quartet of scorers in double figures, No. 1-seeded Madison defeated eighth-seeded Dakota Valley 56-47 on Thursday afternoon in the Class A state boys basketball tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

With the win, the Bulldogs (19-4) advance to Friday night’s semifinals and will face off with Dakota XII Conference rival and defending champion Sioux Falls Christian.

“To get that first win and get into that night session, that’s a big win,” Madison coach Michael Ricke said. “I thought we had some real big buckets in critical moments.”

Dakota Valley led 21-16 at one point in the second quarter following a bucket from Jayse Kittler. A 7-0 run by Madison gave them a 23-21 advantage at the 1:59 mark of the second quarter. The run gave the Bulldogs momentum as they ended the half with a 26-24 lead.

In the second half, Madison pushed their advantage to as many as 15 at 51-36 following a shot by Jaxon Janke with 4:04 left in the fourth quarter.

Jaxon Janke led Madison with a game-high 13 points.

“I thought Jaxon was the one that kind of got us going,” Ricke said. “He really was the one that really started to attack with his dribble on ball reversal.”

Janke was joined in double figures by his older brother Riley Janke and Fiegen, who each had 11 points. VandenBosch added 10 points and pulled down eight rebounds.

“We have a lot of options to work with,” Jaxon Janke said. “We just make sure every week that we’re conditioned and ready to go.”

Dakota Valley moves into the consolation round to be played Friday afternoon and will meet up with Mt. Vernon/Plankinton.

The Panthers (12-11) were paced by Jack McCabe and Schmitt, who each tallied 11 points. Prochello nearly earned a double-double for Dakota Valley as he ended his afternoon with nine points and nine rebounds.

“I thought we were a lot more in the game than we were the last time we played them,” Panthers coach Jason Kleis said. “We thought we had a chance in this one. The difference was they just physically wore us down. They’re too good defensively for us to get easy baskets and that took a toll on us near the end.”