Class B final: New Haven runs away with title, 45-36, over Ludington

EAST LANSING — As a sophomore playing in his first state final, New Haven’s Romeo Weems just needed some time to shake off the jitters. The 6-foot-6 sophomore forward with a scholarship offer from Michigan State, among others, was called for traveling four times in the first half and turned the ball over a fifth time by dribbling off his foot.

And as Weems went, so did the Rockets, who gave away the ball seven times in the first quarter, made just 3 of 11 field goal attempts and had a 6-minute dry spell where they misfired on eight straight trips up the floor. They fell behind, 15-8.

But whenever New Haven needed a spark, Weems was at the center of it, and he led his school to its first state championship, 45-36, over Ludington at MSU’s Breslin Center Saturday.

Weems had a furious putback slam following a missed three-pointer midway through the second quarter, igniting a 15-5 New Haven run. He had another dunk during the spurt and followed that up with a block at the other end, helping the Rockets close out the half with a 23-19 lead.

When the Rockets started the third quarter in another funk, Weems’ third slam and two free throws helped New Haven (27-1) take the lead for good. He finished with a game-high 19 points.

While Ludington (25-3) was able to match New Haven’s defensive intensity and slow the pace, the Orioles were their own worst enemy, missing their first 11 shots in the fourth quarter and fell behind by 13, before Calvin Hackert broke the ice with a three-pointer with 1:28 left to cut New Haven’s lead to 43-33.

The Orioles ended the night making just 22.4% from the floor (11-for-49) and 22.2% beyond the arc (4-for-18), netting their lowest point total of the season. Ludington reached the final with a thrilling overtime semifinal victory over River Rouge Friday by erasing an eight-point deficit with 1 1/2 minutes remaining in regulation. But there was no such miracle finish in the championship.