Class B girls basketball: Detroit Country Day reclaims state title

EAST LANSING — Birmingham Detroit Country Day senior Destiny Pitts had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, leading the Yellowjackets past Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, 59-48, in Saturday’s Class B girls basketball final at the Breslin Center.

Senior Tylar Bennett finished with 15 points and six rebounds, and junior Kaela Webb added 13 points and nine assists for Country Day (26-1), which won its second state title in three years.

Frank Orlando, who finished his 36th season at Country Day and 50th overall as a high school coach, won his MHSAA-record 12th girls basketball state title at Country Day. Orlando has 762 career girls basketball wins, also a state record.

Junior Lasha Petree had 15 points and senior Ro’zhane Wells scored 14 for Arbor Prep (27-1), which won last year’s Class C tittle.