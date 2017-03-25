Class C: Flint Beecher wins 3rd straight title, 73-58, over GR Covenant

EAST LANSING — Senior guard Malik Ellison scored 32 points, leading Flint Beecher to a 73-58 win over Grand Rapids Covenant Christian in Saturday’s Class C final at the Breslin Center.

Senior guard Jordan Roland had 15 points and senior center Levane Blake added nine points and 12 rebounds for the Bucs (23-5), who won their third consecutive state title and fifth in six years.

Junior forward Carson Meulenberg finished with 20 points and eight rebounds for the Chargers (21-6), while junior forward Trenton Koole added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Beecher, which led, 35-33, at halftime, pulled away in the fourth quarter. Blake’s layup gave the Bucs a 62-51 edge with 4:45 left.