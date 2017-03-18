Class C girls basketball: Detroit Edison wins first state title

EAST LANSING — Sophomore Rickea Jackson had 21 points and nine rebounds, leading Detroit Edison to a 46-44 win over Pewamo-Westphalia in the Class C state final at the Breslin Center.

Freshman Shaulana Wagner added 12 points and five rebounds for the Pioneers (21-5), who won its first state title after beginning a girls basketball program six years ago.

Edison, which nearly let a nine-point fourth-quarter lead slip away, held off the Pirates’ late rally. Pioneers freshman Gabrielle Elliott hit a free throw with 1.6 seconds left, but missed the second. Jackson collected the rebound as the clock expired.

Freshman Hannah Spitzley finished with 17 points and junior Emily Spitzley scored 15 for Pewamo-Westphalia (24-3). The Pirates last played in a state final in 1984.