Class of ’18: No. 10 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) center Bol Bol

USA TODAY High School Sports is publishing a series called “The Class of 18,” highlighting 18 members of the Class of 2018 whom we will be watching in the coming year. The athletes were selected by the USA TODAY HSS staff.

ATHLETE PROFILE:

Name: Bol Bol

Sport: Basketball

Position: Center

College: Undecided

Don’t get it confused for one second, Bol Bol is the furthest thing from a quitter, despite the bad press he and his summer ball team received after reportedly walking off the floor due to issues with the refereeing.

Being the son of the late NBA veteran Manute Bol almost ensured Bol Bol’s competitive fire, which he put on full display while running on the Nike EYBL with Cal Supreme.

Bol, who is ranked No. 5 overall in the ESPN 100, was named MVP of the league after posting 24.1 points, 10 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game.

He shot 65 percent from the floor, 83 percent from the free-throw line and 49 percent from the three-point line.

That’s right.

Don’t mistake the 7-foot-2 big man as a full-time post player; his versatility is what makes him so dominant. That, his 7-8 wingspan and 9-7 standing reach.

“He’s a great talent, very skilled and versatile,” Cal Supreme Director Gary Franklin told D1Circuit in July. “I think that our coaches realized that early on, so they put him in a position to allow him to be who he is a player.”

Settling into his true identity on the court has everyone from Kentucky to Kansas, Oregon, Arizona and UCLA plus many others all in hot pursuit.

Take a look at the video below to further understand why Bol is one of the country’s most sought after recruits.