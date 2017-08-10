Class of ’18: No. 12 New Albany (Ind.) shooting guard Romeo Langford

USA TODAY High School Sports is publishing a series called “The Class of 18,” highlighting 18 members of the Class of 2018 whom we will be watching in the coming year. The athletes were selected by the USA TODAY HSS staff.

ATHLETE PROFILE:

Name: Romeo Langford

School: New Albany (New Albany, Ind.)

Sport: Basketball

Position: Shooting Guard College: Undecided

Romeo Langford isn’t your typical high profile high school athlete.

He’s not concerned with the best ways to grow his social media following, he loathes attention and he’d much rather stay after a game and get shots up than to be swarmed by reporters recycling the same questions over and over.

Believe it or not, Langford really just wants to work hard a get better on the court.

“Everything else is just a distraction,” Langford told USA TODAY in June. “I like to have fun, but all the other stuff I don’t need. I just love basketball. I like to train and workout and see the improvements.”

He certainly showcased those improvements last season at New Albany, averaging 28.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists while leading the Bulldogs to their first state championship in more than 40 years.

He followed that up with a strong summer on the grueling adidas Gauntlet, averaging 18 points and five rebounds a game despite fighting a nagging back injury.

Langford, who is ranked No. 5 overall in the ESPN 100, had his most intense matchup of the summer against Zion Williamson, who is ranked No. 2 overall, during the first live period in Dallas. Langford’s team didn’t get the win, but not before he dropped 28 points, four rebounds and four assists in the loss.

That type of production has college basketball heavyweights like Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and UCLA, among many others, all hot his trail.

“I know people want to know about my recruitment and it’s going pretty well,” Langford wrote in his USA TODAY blog. “By the end of the summer I want to cut my list down to about seven schools. My parents and I decided when it all started that the coaches would go through them to contact me. The coaches don’t even have my cell number.”

No time to chat; he’s too busy working.

