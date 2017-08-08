Class of ’18: No. 14 Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.) wing Cameron Reddish

USA TODAY High School Sports is publishing a series called “The Class of 18,” highlighting 18 members of the Class of 2018 whom we will be watching in the coming year. The athletes were selected by the USA TODAY HSS staff.

ATHLETE PROFILE:

Name: Cameron Reddish

School: Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.)

Sport: Basketball

Position: Small Forward

College: Undecided

These days it’s almost become cliché for college basketball coaches to refer to players they’re recruiting as simply basketball players. The thought is that said label will show the player that the coach won’t limit or box them in to just one position and ultimately that will entice the player to eventually commit to their school.

One of the few players in the 2018 class that wouldn’t make that recruiting tactic a stretch is Cameron Reddish.

The lanky, 6-foot-7 forward has elite guard skills, can post up like a seasoned power forward and is also a capable rim protector.

This past season on the Nike EYBL, widely regarded as the toughest summer shoe circuit of them all, Reddish averaged 22.6 points (ranked fifth in the league), 7.8 rebounds, three assists and 1.5 blocks per game for Team Final (Pa.).

Last season at Westtown, Reddish, who is ranked No. 4 overall in the ESPN 100, helped the Moose finish 32-2 and claim their second-consecutive Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association state title.

“My mentality is always to win,” Reddish told USA Today back in April. “That’s the only goal. Doesn’t matter how it happens; I just want to win.”

With a top five of Duke, Kentucky, Connecticut, Villanova and UCLA, he’ll certainly do a lot of winning no matter which school he ultimately decides on.

Just expect his contribution to said wins to come from all five positions.

